Top 10 Cars, SUVs Feb 2022 – Nexon Remains No 1 SUV

Top 10 car sales were dominated by 7 Maruti Suzuki models along with 2 from Hyundai and 1 from Tata Motors

Top 10 car sales in India in the past month stood at 1,29,052 units, down 4.60 percent over 1,35,271 units sold in February 2021. Once again it was Maruti Suzuki India Limited that led the list with 7 of its models while Hyundai and Tata Motors contributed 2 units and 1 unit each.

Top 10 Cars Feb 2022 – Swift On Top

Maruti Suzuki Swift was the best selling car on this list with 19,202 units sold last month, down 5.24 percent over 20,264 units sold in February 2021. Swift hatchback commanded a 14.88 percent share in the list of top 10 cars Feb 2022. At No. 2 was the DZire sedan with 17,438 units sold in the past month, up 46.53 percent over 11,901 units sold in February 2021.

Also from Maruti Suzuki stables was the WagonR that was the third best-selling model last month despite a 21.67 percent de-growth. Sales of WagonR stood at 14,669 units in February 2022, down from 18,728 units sold in February 2021. 2022 WagonR has been officially launched in India priced from Rs 5.39 lakhs for the base LXI variant and at Rs 7.10 lakhs for its top spec ZXI+ variant with dual tone and AGS transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was at No. 4 with sales of 12,570 units, down 37.37 percent over 20,070 units sold in February 2021. Maruti launched the new age Baleno last month. It has seen record bookings. Baleno 2022 is priced from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh, while the company is also offering a subscription option, starting from Rs 13,999 per month.

Tata Nexon Sales February 2022

Breaking Maruti Suzuki’s stronghold in the top 5, was Tata Nexon. Sales increased 54.61 percent YoY to 12,259 units, up from 7,929 units sold in February 2021. Tata recently rolled out 3,00,000th unit of Nexon from its company plant in Ranjangaon.

In celebration of this milestone the company, Tata Motors also added 4 new variants to its existing portfolio to include the Z+ (P), XZA+ (P), XZ+ (HS) & XZA+ (HS). Along with the Kaziranga Edition, Tata Nexon is now presented in 40 different variants of which 22 are petrol and 18 are diesel, including automatic and manual options and the Dark Edition. Nexon has been the No 1 selling SUV of India for a few months now.

Maruti Suzuki once again entered the list at Nos. 6 and 7 with the Ertiga and Alto. Sales of the Ertiga increased on a YoY basis to 11,649 units, up 19.18 percent over 9,774 units sold in February 2021. Alto sales on the other hand dipped 31.73 percent to 11,551 units from 16,919 units sold in February 2021. Maruti Suzuki also had the Celerio at No. 9 with sales growth of 59.25 percent to 9,896 units from 6,214 units sold in February 2021.

Hyundai SUVs In Top 10 – Feb 2022

At No.8, Hyundai Venue sales dipped 9.02 percent to 10,212 units from 11,224 units sold in February 2021. Hyundai Venue facelift is also doing test rounds and is expected to arrive in India later this year.

Creta trailed the list with 9,606 units sold last month, down 21.57 units over 12,248 units sold in February 2021. Hyundai Creta facelift has already been launched in Indonesia, and will be launched in our market later this year.