Top 10 Cars, SUVs Feb 2025 – Fronx, WagonR, Creta, Nexon, Scorpio, Seltos

India’s passenger vehicle market continued to show resilience in February 2025, with total sales of the top 10 best-selling models reaching 1,64,268 units, reflecting a 2.99% year-on-year growth compared to the 1,59,492 units sold in February 2024. While some models recorded strong growth, others witnessed a decline due to changing consumer preferences and segment dynamics.

Key Takeaways

– Maruti Suzuki Fronx led the charts with a 51.48% growth.

– Mahindra XUV 3X0 recorded the highest growth at 86.37%, showing strong customer demand.

– Mahindra Thar / Roxx saw a 59.12% jump.

– New launches like Kia Syros are quickly gaining traction in the market.

– SUVs continue to dominate, with total SUV sales surpassing 1.7 lakh units in February 2025.

Top 10 Cars Feb 2025

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx – 21,461 units (+51.48%)

– Maintains its position as India’s best-selling car with massive YoY growth.

2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R – 19,879 units (+2.41%)

– A consistent performer, showing stable demand.

3. Hyundai Creta / EV – 16,317 units (+6.81%)

– Continues to be India’s most popular SUV in the 4.3 meter segment.

4. Maruti Suzuki Swift – 16,269 units (+23.58%)

– Sees a strong comeback, possibly due to updated features.

5. Maruti Suzuki Baleno – 15,480 units (-11.63%)

– Faces a sales dip but remains among the best-selling hatchbacks.

6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza – 15,392 units (-2.37%)

– Marginal decline but remains a top sub-4m SUV.

7. Tata Nexon / EV – 15,349 units (+6.63%)

– Nexon continues its strong run, with EV contributing to sales.

8. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – 14,868 units (-4.19%)

– Faces a minor decline but retains its dominance in the MPV segment.

9. Maruti Suzuki Dzire – 14,694 units (-7.22%)

– Sales dip slightly, but remains India’s most popular sedan.

10. Tata Punch / EV – 14,559 units (-21.04%)

– Decline registered as competition intensifies in the segment.

Top 15 SUVs Feb 2025

SUV sales in India saw strong growth in February 2025, with total sales reaching 1,70,226 units, up 9.76% from 1,55,084 units in February 2024. Maruti Fronx led the segment with 21,461 units, marking a 51.48% YoY growth. Hyundai Creta, including its EV variant, followed with 16,317 units (+6.81%), while Maruti Suzuki Brezza secured third place with 15,392 units (-2.37%).

Tata Nexon, including its EV version, posted 15,349 units (+6.63%), while Tata Punch and its EV option, recorded 14,559 units (-21.04%). Mahindra Scorpio (13,618 units, -9.52%) and Grand Vitara (10,669 units, -3.03%) saw slight declines, whereas Hyundai Venue (10,125 units, +13.34%) and Mahindra Thar/Roxx (9,248 units, +59.12%) registered significant growth.

Mahindra Bolero (8,690 units, -14.07%) saw a dip, while the new Mahindra XUV 3X0 had a massive 86.37% YoY growth with 7,861 units. Kia Sonet (7,598 units, -16.52%), Mahindra XUV700 (7,468 units, +14.08%), and Kia Seltos (6,446 units, +2.89%) showed mixed results. New entrant Kia Syros registered 5,425 units. With rising demand for SUVs and the launch of new models, the segment continues to thrive, shaping the competitive landscape for 2025.

