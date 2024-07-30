Top 10 Cars, SUVs H1 2024 (Jan-June) – Punch, Creta, Brezza, Scorpio, Swift, Nexon, Sonet, XUV

The top 30 best-selling cars in India commands an 85% share of the Indian’s passenger vehicle market

Car sales in India during the first half of 2024 showed off excellent results. Several discount schemes and exchange offers presented by leading automakers in India steered sales to even greater heights. However, while going through the list, it is observed that SUVs/Crossover commanded more attention over hatchbacks and sedans showing off a changing trend among buyers in the country. The list included 16 SUV/crossovers, 8 hatchbacks, 2 sedans and 4 MUVs.

Top 10 Cars, SUVs H1 2024 (Jan-June)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited continued its dominance on this list with 10 of its models on this list out of which 6 featured among the top 10. Total sales of the best-selling 30 cars in India grew by 11.76% to 18,18,828 units in the period Jan-June 2024. This was a volume growth of 1,91,375 units when compared to sales of 16,27,453 units sold in the same period of 2023. Sales improved dramatically with most models on this list showing positive results while sales of only a very few ending in the negative.

Tata Punch / EV led the list with 1,10,308 units sold in the H1 2024 period, a growth of 64.35% over 67,117 units sold in the same 6 month period of 2023. This was a volume growth of 43,191 units to command a 6.06% share on this list. One of the few cars on this list to be presented in petrol, CNG and electric power trains, has stood it in good stead.

At No. 2 on the list of 30 best-selling cars in H1 2024, was Maruti WagonR, which has seen its sales fall by 8.79% in the H1 2024 period to 99,668 units, down from 1,09,278 units sold in H1 2023. Also from the Maruti stables, Baleno sales fell by 5.58% to 94,521 units down from 1,00,107 units sold in the Jan-June 2023 period. It was followed by the DZire with a 28.95% growth to 93,781 units over 72,728 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Maruti WagonR, Baleno and DZire totally commanded a near 16% share of this list.

Top 30 Cars H1 2024 H1 2023 Diff Growth % YoY % Share H1 2024 Tata Punch / EV 1,10,308 67,117 43,191 64.35 6.06 Maruti Wagon R 99,668 1,09,278 -9,610 -8.79 5.48 Maruti Baleno 94,521 1,00,107 -5,586 -5.58 5.20 Maruti Dzire 93,781 72,728 21,053 28.95 5.16 Hyundai Creta 91,348 82,566 8,782 10.64 5.02 Maruti Brezza 90,135 82,183 7,952 9.68 4.96 Maruti Ertiga 87,842 49,332 38,510 78.06 4.83 Mahindra Scorpio / N 85,326 52,036 33,290 63.97 4.69 Maruti Swift 84,172 1,04,465 -20,293 -19.43 4.63 Tata Nexon / EV 80,326 87,501 -7,175 -8.20 4.42 Maruti Fronx 76,997 26,638 50,359 189.05 4.23 Maruti Eeco 69,976 67,372 2,604 3.87 3.85 Maruti Grand Vitara 62,738 54,995 7,743 14.08 3.45 Hyundai Venue 58,715 62,920 -4,205 -6.68 3.23 Maruti Alto 57,943 80,903 -22,960 -28.38 3.19 Mahindra Bolero 55,352 53,812 1,540 2.86 3.04 Kia Sonet 54,322 54,134 188 0.35 2.99 Toyota Innova (Crysta + HyCross) 52,844 34,647 18,197 52.52 2.91 Hyundai Exter 46,647 0 46,647 – 2.56 Kia Seltos 40,344 39,892 452 1.13 2.22 Tata Tiago / EV 37,707 48,574 -10,867 -22.37 2.07 Mahindra XUV 700 37,433 30,792 6,641 21.57 2.06 Mahindra Thar 35,026 27,199 7,827 28.78 1.93 Hyundai i20 33,056 42,956 -9,900 -23.05 1.82 Mahindra XUV 3XO 32,242 29,452 2,790 9.47 1.77 Hyundai i10 32,125 47,424 -15,299 -32.26 1.77 Kia Carens 31,126 39,477 -8,351 -21.15 1.71 Tata Altroz 29,556 30,820 -1,264 -4.10 1.63 Hyundai Aura 28,710 28,631 79 0.28 1.58 Toyota Hyryder 28,542 19,502 9,040 46.35 1.57 Total 18,18,828 16,27,453 1,91,375 11.76 100.00

Breaking Maruti Suzuki’s stronghold was Hyundai Creta with a 10.64% improvement in sales in the H1 2024 period to 91,348 units. There had been 82,566 units sold in the same period of 2023. Maruti Brezza and Ertiga followed in quick succession with both showing off improved sales by 9.68% and 78.06% to 90,135 units and 87,842 units respectively in H1 2024. Mahindra Scorpio/N sales grew by 63.97% with a total of 85,326 units sold in the past 6 months. This was a marked improvement over 52,036 units sold in the same 6 months of the previous year.

Sales of the Maruti Swift hatchback however, dipped 19.43% in the H1 2024 period to 84,172 units, whereas 1,04,465 units sold in the corresponding period of last year. Tata Nexon / EV also seemed to lose demand in Indian markets with sales falling 8.20% to 80,326 units in the H1 2024 period, down from 87,501 units sold in the H1 2023 period, a volume de-growth of 7,175 units.

In the SUV segment, it was the Maruti Fronx that has seen outstanding improvement in sales with a 189.05% growth to 76,997 units, up from just 26,638 units sold in the same 6 month period last year. This related to a volume growth of 50,359 units to command a 4.23% share on this list. Sales of the Eeco van too improved to 69,976 units, up by 3.87% from 67,372 units sold last year. Also from Maruti Suzuki was the Grand Vitara with 14.08% growth in sales to 62,738 units.

Hyundai Venue underperformed as sales dipped to 58,715 units in H1 2024, down 6.68% over 62,920 units sold in H1 2023. Demand for the Maruti Alto is also on the decline with sales falling by as much as 28.38% to 57,943 units. Meanwhile, Mahindra Bolero managed to capture a 3.04% share in Indian markets in H1 2024 with 55,352 unit sales. Kia Sonet however, saw a marginal growth of 0.35% to 54,322 units while Toyota Innova (Crysta + HyCross) performed well with a 52.52% growth to 52,844 units in H1 2024 up from 34,647 units sold in the corresponding period of 2023.

30 best-selling cars H1 2024 (Jan to Jun) – sub-50,000 units

The relatively new Hyundai Exter has found a No 19 position on this list. Hyundai launched the Exter in India on 10 July, 2023 and during the period Jan-June 2024 sales stood at 46,647 units. The list also included the Seltos (40,344 units), Tata Tiago / EV (37,707 units), Mahindra XUV700 (37,433 units) and Mahindra Thar (35,026 units) out of which only sales of the Tiago suffered a setback.

Hyundai i20 sales also fell by 23.05% to 33,056 units while Mahindra XUV3XO saw a 9.47% improvement in sales to 32,242 units in H1 2024 over 29,452 units sold in the same 6 month period of last year. There was also the Hyundai i10 (32,125 units), Kia Carens (31,126 units) and Tata Altroz (29,556 units) each of which ended the H1 2024 period with lower sales while sales of the Hyundai Aura (28,710 units) grew by a marginal 0.28% but and Toyota Hyryder of which 28,542 units were sold, saw a massive improvement of 46.35% over 19,502 units sold in H1 2023.