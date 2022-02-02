Top 10 Cars, SUVs Jan 2022 – Nexon No 1 SUV, Seltos, Punch

Maruti Suzuki claimed 6 out of 10 cars on the top 10 list with WagonR noting the highest demand

Total car sales in the top 10 list stood at 1,35,829 units last month, this was a growth of 14.29 percent over 1,18,848 units sold in January 2021. The segment has seen buyers showing more positive response considering the Omicron virus is less severe while with the economy opening up, buyers are heading towards company showrooms with much fervor.

Top 10 Cars, SUVs Jan 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a leading automaker in India, once again commanded the top 10 list in January 2022 with 6 out of 10 models. The WagonR continued to be in top form with 20,334 units sold last month, up 18.46 percent over 17,165 units sold in January 2021. The current WagonR has been on sales since 2019 and later this month, the company will be launching mild facelifts of the WagonR and Ertiga.

Maruti Swift hatchback was at No. 2 with sales of 19,108 units, up 11.22 percent over 17,180 units sold in January 2021. The WagonR and Swift command a 14.97 percent and 14.07 percent in this segment. The third spot was also taken by Maruti Suzuki with the DZire though it saw a YoY de-growth. Sales dipped 1.04 percent to 14,967 units in January 2022 from 15,125 unit wholesales in January 2021.

Tata Nexon broke the Maruti Suzuki stronghold and was positioned at No.4 on the top 10 list with sales of 13,816 units in the past month. This was a growth of 67.98 percent from 8,225 units sold in January 2021. Nexon was also the best selling SUV in India for the second month in a row.

Even as the Tata Nexon commands much attention, its electric counterpart has seen 13,500 units sold since launch in January 2020. It is the most affordable electric SUV in India and currently commands a 6 month waiting period while an upgraded version is on the pipeline.

It was Maruti Suzuki back again at Nos. 5 and 6 with the Alto and Ertiga. Alto sales dipped 32.41 percent YoY to 12,342 units in the past month, down from 18,260 units sold in January 2021 relating to a difference of 5,918 units and share percentage of 9.09.

Ertiga sales on the other hand noted a marked increase in YoY basis to 11,847 units, up 23.86 percent from 9,565 units sold in January 2021. Maruti Ertiga is also set to receive a facelift by March 2022 will be one of the eight launches that Maruti has plans for this year.

Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue

At No. 7 was the Kia Seltos. Sales increased 16.35 percent YoY to 11,483 units in January 2022 up from 9,869 units sold in January 2021. The company gears up to launch the new Carens later this month which will borrow much of its features and engine lineup from the Seltos.

Hyundai Venue at No. 8 saw sales decline 3.41 percent on a YoY basis to 11,377 units in the past month, down from 11,779 units sold in January 2021. The Eeco van from Maruti Suzuki was at No. 9 with a 9.86 percent YoY de-growth to 10,528 units, down from 11,680 units sold in January 2021. The Eeco van is the only offering in its segment and hence sees no competition from other automakers.

The new Tata Punch has entered the top 10 list with sales of 10,027 units in the past month. The company now plans an electric version of this micro SUV with launch in India sometime in 2023.