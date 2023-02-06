Top 10 Cars, SUVs Jan 2023 – Alto, WagonR, Nexon, Creta, Brezza, Punch

Maruti Suzuki Alto was the best-selling car in Jan 2023 while in Dec 2022 it was Maruti Baleno that had topped sales charts

Car sales got off to a fresh start in January 2023. Taking the top 10 cars into account, sales increased both on YoY and MoM basis while Maruti Suzuki commanded this list with 7 out of 10 models. It was the Maruti Baleno that had topped this list in Dec 2022 while it was relegated to a No. 4 spot in January with a MoM de-growth.

Taking the top 10 cars into account, sales stood at 1,54,669 units in Jan 2023, up 21.44 percent from 1,27,358 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 35.15 percent from 1,14,444 units sold in Dec 2022.

Top 10 Cars, SUVs Jan 2023

Leading the list was Maruti Alto with 21,411 units sold last month, up 73.48 percent from 12,342 units sold in Jan 2022. It was an even greater MoM growth of 147.58 percent from 8,648 units sold in Dec 2022. Market share also improved from 7.56 percent held in Dec 2022 to 13.84 percent in the past month. Maruti Suzuki has recently introduced Alto Black Edition which is being offered via an additional package at an extra cost.

At No. 2 was WagonR with a marginal increase in YoY sales to 20,466 units from 20,334 units sold in Jan 2022 relating to a 132 unit volume growth. It was a 101.02 percent MoM growth over 10,181 units sold in Dec 2022. Market share also escalated from 8.90 percent held in Dec 2022 to 13.23 percent in Jan 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback came in next though it suffered a YoY de-growth of 13.96 percent to 16,440 units in Jan 2023. There had been 19,108 units sold in Jan 2021. MoM sales however improved 36.31 percent over 12,061 units sold in Dec 2022.

Also from Maruti Suzuki stables was Baleno with a 140.86 percent YoY growth in sales to 16,357 units. This was against just 6,791 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales however, dipped 3.40 percent from 16,932 units sold in Dec 2022 when it was the highest selling model in the top 10 list. Baleno was the highest selling premium hatchback sold in 2022 with a total of 3,53,012 units sold during the calendar year commanding a 52.59 percent market share.

Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta – Top SUVs Jan 2023

Breaking the Maruti Suzuki stronghold was the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta featured at Nos 5 and 6 on this list. Sales of the Nexon improved 12.67 percent YoY to 15,567 units in Jan 2023, up from 13,816 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales also saw a significant improvement by 29.15 percent from 12,053 units sold in Dec 2022.

Increased demand is also seen for the Hyundai Creta which grew 52.37 percent YoY and 47.35 percent MoM to 15,037 units in Jan 2023. It was the highest compact SUV sold in the past month beating the Grand Vitara, Seltos and Hyryder by a significant margin. There were also 14,359 units of the Brezza sold last month relating to a 49.95 percent YoY and 28.21 percent MoM growth.

Lower down the list at No. 8 was the Punch with 19.74 percent YoY growth to 12,006 units in Jan 2023 from 10,027 units sold in Jan 2022 while MoM growth stood at 13.41 percent form 10,586 units sold in Dec 2022. It was followed by the Eeco van with 11,709 unit sales last month, an 11.22 percent YoY growth while MoM sales improved by 10.66 percent. Maruti DZire trailed the list with 11,317 units sold last month, a 24.39 percent YoY de-growth while MoM sales also dipped by 5.67 percent.