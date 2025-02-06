Top 10 Cars, SUVs Jan 2025 – Creta, Swift, Punch, Nexon, Scorpio, Dzire

The month of Jan 2025 saw immense sales growth MoM across most segments. That is because people often refrain from making automotive purchases in December (year-end), so as to get a vehicle from the new calendar year. Or perhaps get benefits from the unsold inventory from previous year. Either way, Jan 2025 was a good month for car sales and let’s take a look at the top 10 cars and SUVs Jan 2025.

Top 10 Cars Jan 2025

While WagonR sales only accounted for 17,303 units in Dec 2024, this tallboy hatchback sold 24,078 units last month to secure the top position. It was the only car that managed to cross the 20K mark. WagonR registered a 35.6% YoY growth with 6,322 units gained in volume and commanded a 13.91% share within the top 10 cars in Jan 2025.

In 2nd place, we have another Maruti, the Baleno, at 19,965 units and an 11.54% share among this list. When compared to the 19,630 units sold last year, Baleno posted just 1.71% YoY growth. In 3rd place, we have the mighty Creta with 18,522 units sold and a 40.91% YoY growth over 13,212 units sold last year. Creta and Creta Electric combined, accounted for 10.7% share of this list.

Swift adorned 4th place at 17,081 units and an 11.13% YoY growth, gaining 1,711 units in volume. Tata Punch, the country’s best-selling vehicle of CY24, became the 5th best-selling car in India in Jan 2025 with 16,231 units and a 9.72% YoY decline, losing 1,747 units in volume. Maruti’s 3rd vehicle on this list is Grand Vitara at 6th place with 15,784 units and 17.46% YoY growth.

In 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th places, we have Scorpio, Nexon, Dzire and Fronx with sales numbers close to each other. 15,442 units, 15,397 units, 15,383 units, 15,192 units respectively. Scorpio and Fronx witnessed YoY growth of 8.04% and 11.35%, while Nexon and Dzire saw 10.39% and 8.29% YoY decline respectively. In total, the top 10 cars accounted for 1,73,075 units, which was 8.66% higher YoY over 1,59,275 units sold last year.

Top 10 SUVs Jan 2025

By selling 18,522 units, Creta and Creta Electric took the top position in SUV sales Jan 2025. With 16,231 units Tata Punch and Punch EV took 2nd place, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in 3rd place with 15,784 units, Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N in 4th place with 15,442 units, Nexon and Nexon EV in 5th place with 15,397 units and Maruti Suzuki Fronx in 6th place with 15,192 units sold last month.

In 7th place, we have Maruti Suzuki Brezza which sold 14,747 units last month and saw a 3.63% YoY decline. After some gap, we have Hyundai Venue with 11,106 units sold last month. When compared to the 11,831 units from last year, Venue registered a 6.13% YoY decline, losing 725 units in volume.

Mahindra Bolero, XUV3XO and XUV700 sales numbers fell close to each other, securing 9th, 10th and 11th positions with 8,682, 8,454 and 8,399 units respectively. While XUV3XO and XUV700 registered 75.50% and 16.56% YoY growth, Bolero saw sales drop by 12.87% YoY. Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx sold 7,557 units and registered 24.72% YoY growth.

Kia Sonet and Seltos sold 7,194 units and 6,470 units last month and secured 13th and 14th positions respectively. While Sonet saw a 37.61% YoY decline, Seltos maintained its numbers YoY at 1.24% YoY growth. In 15th place, we have Hyundai Exter with 6,068 units sold and it registered a 26.26% YoY decline. In total, the top 15 SUVs Jan 2025 accounted for 1,75,245 units, which is a 2.44% YoY growth as opposed to 1,71,076 units from last year.

