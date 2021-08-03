Top 10 Cars, SUVs July 2021 – Nexon Beats Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet

Every car in the top 10 list except for Maruti Suzuki Alto has recorded positive growth in July 2021

Maruti Suzuki ruled the segment with 8 out of 10 of its models in the list of top 10 best-selling cars in India in July 2021. Tata Motors and Hyundai had one each in the form of the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta. Each of these 10 cars / SUVs in the list, posted YoY growth except for the Alto which suffered a de-growth of 5.7 percent.

Maruti WagonR Maintains Lead

Maruti WagonR topped the list with 22,836 units sold in July 2021, up 69 percent from 13,515 units sold in July 2020. This was followed by the Maruti Swift with 81.2 percent YoY increase to 18,434 units sold last month up from 10,173 units sold in July 2020. 2021 Swift is set to receive a CNG option as Maruti plans to expand its CNG portfolio due to rising fuel prices across the country.

At No. 3 on the list of best selling cars in July 2021, was the Baleno premium hatchback with 14,729 units sold last month, up from 11,575 units sold in July 2020. This was a 27.2 percent increase in sales YoY. The Baleno is sold via the company’s exclusive NEXA showrooms and the Baleno facelift is being planned for early next year with feature updates and revised underpinnings.

Next in line was the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with a 58 percent YoY increase in sales to 13,434 units, up from 8,504 units sold in July 2020. The Ertiga compact MPV could soon receive a rival from Hyundai, internally codenamed Hyundai KS.

Top Selling SUVs July 2021 – Creta, Brezza, Nexon

Hyundai Creta stepped into the list at No. 5, with 13,000 units sold last month. This was a 12.5 percent growth over 11,549 units sold in July 2020. Creta is also the No 1 selling SUV in the country for July 2021. The Creta has contributed to company’s total sales of 48,042 along with the Alcazar and Venue.

De-growth of 5.7 percent was reported for the Maruti Alto, despite which it was at No. 6 on the list of best selling cars in July 2021. In the mini segment that included both the Alto and S-Presso, the company registered sales of 19,685 units with sales of the Alto at 12,876 units, up from 13,654 units sold in July 2020.

Vitara Brezza, DZire and Eeco Sales

Maruti Suzuki also had the Vitara Brezza, DZire and Eeco on this list at Nos. 7, 8 and 10 respectively. Sales growth was noted in the case of each of these models with Brezza sales at 12,676 units, up 62.3 percent over sales of 7,807 units sold in July 2020. DZire (10,470 units) and Eeco (10,057 units) also posted positive YoY growth.

Tata Nexon was at No. 9 and though it was relatively lower down the list, sales growth was the highest at 137.7 percent over each of the other models. Nexon sales surged from 4,327 units sold in July 2020 to 10,287 units in the past month. This is the first time Nexon has registered sales of over 10k units in a single month. It is now the 3rd best selling SUV in India for July 2021. It is also the 2nd best selling sub 4m SUV for the month, beating the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Renault Kiger, etc.