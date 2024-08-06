HomeCar NewsTop 10 Cars, SUVs July 2024 - Creta, Swift, Punch, Brezza, Nexon,...

Top 10 Cars, SUVs July 2024 – Creta, Swift, Punch, Brezza, Nexon, Scorpio, Sonet

Ashwin Ram N P
Ashwin Ram N P
New Hyundai Creta
New Hyundai Creta

In total, the top 10 cars accounted for 146,595 units sold in July 2024, up from 136,145 units in July 2023, reflecting a 7.68% overall growth in the market

Leading the pack was Hyundai Creta with 17,350 units sold, a significant increase from the 14,062 units sold in July 2023. This 23.38% growth pushed Creta to the top spot, securing an 11.84% market share. Maruti Swift, despite its popularity, experienced a decline, with sales dropping to 16,854 units from 17,896 units last year, reflecting a 5.82% decrease. This still allowed Swift to capture an 11.50% share of the market.

Top 10 Cars July 2024 – Creta No 1

Following closely was Maruti WagonR, which saw an impressive 24.83% growth, selling 16,191 units compared to 12,970 units in July 2023, accounting for 11.04% of the market share. Tata Punch, including its EV variant, made significant strides, selling 16,121 units, a remarkable 34.13% increase from last year’s 12,019 units. This earned Punch an 11.00% market share. Maruti Ertiga also performed well, with sales rising to 15,701 units from 14,352 units, a 9.40% growth, securing a 10.71% share of the market.

Top 10 Cars July 2024
Top 10 Cars July 2024

Maruti Brezza saw a decline in sales, dropping to 14,676 units from 16,543 units last year, marking an 11.29% decrease. Despite this, Brezza maintained a 10.01% market share. Tata Nexon, including its EV variant, experienced a 12.58% increase in sales, reaching 13,902 units from 12,349 units last year, capturing 9.48% of the market.

Mahindra Scorpio, along with its N variant, sold 12,237 units, up from 10,522 units, showing a 16.30% growth and securing an 8.35% market share. Maruti EECO saw a slight decline in sales, with 11,916 units sold compared to 12,037 units last year, a 1.01% decrease, giving it an 8.13% share of the market. Maruti Dzire also faced a drop in sales, down to 11,647 units from 13,395 units last year, marking a 13.05% decrease, but still holding a 7.95% market share.

Top 10 SUVs July 2024
Top 10 SUVs July 2024

Top 10 SUVs July 2024 – Creta No 1

In July 2024, the Indian SUV market witnessed some notable changes in the ranking of the top 10 best-selling SUVs. Overall, the top 10 SUVs accounted for 122,907 units sold in July 2024, up from 106,634 units in July 2023, reflecting a 15.26% overall growth in the SUV market.

Leading the segment was Hyundai Creta with 17,350 units sold, up from 14,062 units in July 2023, marking a 23.38% growth and securing a 14.12% market share. Tata Punch, including its EV variant, showed impressive performance with 16,121 units sold, a 34.13% increase from last year’s 12,019 units, capturing 13.12% of the market share. Maruti Brezza, despite its popularity, saw a decline in sales, dropping to 14,676 units from 16,543 units, reflecting an 11.29% decrease, but still holding an 11.94% market share.

Tata Nexon, along with its EV variant, sold 13,902 units, up from 12,349 units last year, showing a 12.58% growth and securing an 11.31% market share. Mahindra Scorpio, including its N variant, saw a 16.30% increase in sales, with 12,237 units sold compared to 10,522 units last year, accounting for 9.96% of the market. Maruti Fronx experienced a significant decline, with sales dropping to 10,925 units from 13,220 units last year, a 17.36% decrease, resulting in an 8.89% market share. Mahindra XUV 3XO showed remarkable growth, selling 10,000 units compared to 4,533 units last year, a 120.60% increase, capturing 8.14% of the market.

Kia Sonet also demonstrated significant growth, with sales rising to 9,459 units from 4,245 units last year, reflecting a 122.83% increase and securing a 7.70% market share. Maruti Grand Vitara saw a modest growth of 3.50%, with 9,397 units sold compared to 9,079 units last year, holding a 7.65% market share. Hyundai Venue faced a decline in sales, dropping to 8,840 units from 10,062 units last year, marking a 12.14% decrease, but still maintaining a 7.19% market share.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.