Top 10 Cars, SUVs July 2024 – Creta, Swift, Punch, Brezza, Nexon, Scorpio, Sonet

In total, the top 10 cars accounted for 146,595 units sold in July 2024, up from 136,145 units in July 2023, reflecting a 7.68% overall growth in the market

Leading the pack was Hyundai Creta with 17,350 units sold, a significant increase from the 14,062 units sold in July 2023. This 23.38% growth pushed Creta to the top spot, securing an 11.84% market share. Maruti Swift, despite its popularity, experienced a decline, with sales dropping to 16,854 units from 17,896 units last year, reflecting a 5.82% decrease. This still allowed Swift to capture an 11.50% share of the market.

Top 10 Cars July 2024 – Creta No 1

Following closely was Maruti WagonR, which saw an impressive 24.83% growth, selling 16,191 units compared to 12,970 units in July 2023, accounting for 11.04% of the market share. Tata Punch, including its EV variant, made significant strides, selling 16,121 units, a remarkable 34.13% increase from last year’s 12,019 units. This earned Punch an 11.00% market share. Maruti Ertiga also performed well, with sales rising to 15,701 units from 14,352 units, a 9.40% growth, securing a 10.71% share of the market.

Maruti Brezza saw a decline in sales, dropping to 14,676 units from 16,543 units last year, marking an 11.29% decrease. Despite this, Brezza maintained a 10.01% market share. Tata Nexon, including its EV variant, experienced a 12.58% increase in sales, reaching 13,902 units from 12,349 units last year, capturing 9.48% of the market.

Mahindra Scorpio, along with its N variant, sold 12,237 units, up from 10,522 units, showing a 16.30% growth and securing an 8.35% market share. Maruti EECO saw a slight decline in sales, with 11,916 units sold compared to 12,037 units last year, a 1.01% decrease, giving it an 8.13% share of the market. Maruti Dzire also faced a drop in sales, down to 11,647 units from 13,395 units last year, marking a 13.05% decrease, but still holding a 7.95% market share.

Top 10 SUVs July 2024 – Creta No 1

In July 2024, the Indian SUV market witnessed some notable changes in the ranking of the top 10 best-selling SUVs. Overall, the top 10 SUVs accounted for 122,907 units sold in July 2024, up from 106,634 units in July 2023, reflecting a 15.26% overall growth in the SUV market.

Leading the segment was Hyundai Creta with 17,350 units sold, up from 14,062 units in July 2023, marking a 23.38% growth and securing a 14.12% market share. Tata Punch, including its EV variant, showed impressive performance with 16,121 units sold, a 34.13% increase from last year’s 12,019 units, capturing 13.12% of the market share. Maruti Brezza, despite its popularity, saw a decline in sales, dropping to 14,676 units from 16,543 units, reflecting an 11.29% decrease, but still holding an 11.94% market share.

Tata Nexon, along with its EV variant, sold 13,902 units, up from 12,349 units last year, showing a 12.58% growth and securing an 11.31% market share. Mahindra Scorpio, including its N variant, saw a 16.30% increase in sales, with 12,237 units sold compared to 10,522 units last year, accounting for 9.96% of the market. Maruti Fronx experienced a significant decline, with sales dropping to 10,925 units from 13,220 units last year, a 17.36% decrease, resulting in an 8.89% market share. Mahindra XUV 3XO showed remarkable growth, selling 10,000 units compared to 4,533 units last year, a 120.60% increase, capturing 8.14% of the market.

Kia Sonet also demonstrated significant growth, with sales rising to 9,459 units from 4,245 units last year, reflecting a 122.83% increase and securing a 7.70% market share. Maruti Grand Vitara saw a modest growth of 3.50%, with 9,397 units sold compared to 9,079 units last year, holding a 7.65% market share. Hyundai Venue faced a decline in sales, dropping to 8,840 units from 10,062 units last year, marking a 12.14% decrease, but still maintaining a 7.19% market share.