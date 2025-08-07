Top 10 Cars, SUVs July 2025 – Dzire, Creta, WagonR, Scorpio, Nexon, Thar, Sonet

India’s car and SUV market in July 2025 delivered a mixed bag of results, with some models showing strong year-on-year (YoY) growth while others witnessed a decline in sales compared to July 2024.

Top 10 Cars July 2025 – Dzire Leads With Massive YoY Growth

Maruti Suzuki Dzire emerged as the best-selling car in India for July 2025, recording 20,895 units, a substantial 79.4% YoY growth from 11,647 units in July 2024. In second place, Hyundai Creta (including EV variants) registered 16,898 units, slightly down by 2.61% YoY. Maruti Ertiga followed closely with 16,604 units, posting a 5.75% growth.

Wagon R saw a decline of 9.15%, selling 14,710 units, while Swift dropped by 15.81% to settle at 14,190 units. At sixth position, Maruti Brezza recorded 14,065 units, a marginal 4.16% dip. Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio-N together posted a healthy 12.34% growth at 13,747 units, indicating sustained interest in rugged SUVs.

Maruti’s Fronx witnessed a solid 17.82% YoY jump, selling 12,872 units, while Tata Nexon (including EV) declined by 7.75%, with 12,825 units sold. Rounding off the top 10, Baleno saw impressive growth of 34.31%, selling 12,503 units compared to 9,309 units in July last year. Overall, the top 10 cars sold 1,49,309 units, marking a 7.58% increase YoY.

Top 10 SUVs July 2025 – Thar ROXX Shines, Punch and Grand Vitara Decline

The SUV segment saw some interesting trends. Hyundai Creta (and EV) retained the top spot with 16,898 units, although it saw a slight dip of 2.61% YoY. Following closely were the Maruti Brezza with 14,065 units (down 4.16%) and Mahindra Scorpio range, which jumped 12.34% to clock 13,747 units.

Maruti Fronx, positioned as a crossover SUV, posted 12,872 units, up by 17.82% YoY. Tata Nexon (and EV) sold 12,825 units, slightly down by 7.75%. One of the biggest surprises came from Tata Punch (including EV) which dropped 33.10% YoY to just 10,785 units, slipping from the top ranks.

On the other hand, Mahindra Thar (including ROXX) posted 9,845 units, a massive 124.52% surge, more than doubling its sales from last year. Toyota’s Hyryder also posted positive growth at 8,814 units, up 18.8% YoY. Hyundai’s Venue dropped by 8.89% with 8,054 units, and Kia’s Sonet saw a decline of 19.37%, selling 7,627 units. Mahindra Bolero stood strong with 7,513 units, a modest 8.41% growth, while Mahindra XUV 3XO dropped sharply by 27.62% at 7,238 units.

XUV700 declined by 9.2% with 7,054 units, while Maruti Grand Vitara registered one of the steepest drops at -32.18%, with just 6,373 units. This could be because Maruti is getting ready to launch a new SUV in that segment on 3rd Sep. Kia Seltos rebounded slightly, posting 6,010 units, a 12.4% YoY increase. Despite strong individual performers, total SUV sales stood at 1,49,720 units, reflecting a 3.25% decline compared to July 2024.

