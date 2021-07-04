Top 10 Cars, SUVs June 2021 – WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Creta, Alto

With as many as eight models in the top ten selling list, eight of them roll out from Maruti Suzuki’s assembly line

Indian auto industry made amends last month for dismal sales figures recorded in May 2021 during the peak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The curbs in movement and negative consumer sentiments severely impacted automotive sales but with restrictions gradually easing out, June brought hope for several OEMs.

WagonR, Swift- Top Selling cars

Among top ten cars sold last month, Maruti Suzuki clearly dominated the space with as many as eight models from its portfolio in the list. The other two models belonged to its Korean nemesis Hyundai. The list was headed by Maruti WagonR with as many 19,447 units sold in June this year as opposed to 6,972 units retailed during the same month last year.

This resulted in an impressive YoY growth of 179 percent. The tallboy hatch was followed by Swift with a cumulative sales volume of 17,727 units. In comparison, the Indo-Japanese carmaker sold only 4,013 units of the car in June last year thereby witnessing a massive YoY growth of 342 percent.

The third spot was occupied by the company’s premium hatchback Baleno with a registered sales volume of 14,701 units in June 2021. In June last year, only 4,300 units of the popular premium hatch were sold in India translating to a YoY increase in sales by 242 percent.

Brezza, Alto, Dzire, Others

The premium hatchback was followed by the brand’s subcompact UV Vitara Brezza which finished at fourth place after recording sales of 12,833 units. The figures for June 2020 stood at 4,542 units which translated to YoY growth of 182.5 percent.

The company’s subcompact sedan Dzire made inroads into the list with 12,639 units dispatched to dealerships across the country. In comparison, Maruti sold 5,834 units of Dzire during the same period last year, therefore managing a YoY growth of 116.6 percent.

Alto registered cumulative sales of 12,513 percent, therefore achieving a YoY growth of 71.5 percent. During the same period last year, Maruti sold 7,298 units of the micro hatch. Hyundai broke into the list with Creta selling 9,941 units in June with a YoY growth of 37.9 percent. Maruti Ertiga occupied the sixth spot with 9,920 units sold last month in comparison to 3,306 units sold in June 2020. The MPV recorded the highest YoY growth of 200 percent.

The list was rounded off by Maruti Eeco (9,218 units) and Hyundai i10 Nios (8,787 units) at ninth and tenth spots respectively. Both models recorded YoY growth percentages of 142.4 percent and 144.6 percent. With businesses heading towards normalcy, at least for now, we could expect sales volume to increase further.