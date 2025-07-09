Top 10 Cars, SUVs June 2025 – Creta, Dzire, Brezza, Scorpio, Nexon

Hyundai Creta/EV was once again the top selling car/SUV in India in June 2025 with 15,786 units sold

Cars in the top 10 list experienced a decline, with total units sold dropping to 1,30,736 units in June 2025, down from 1,41,299 units sold in June 2024. This also represents a significant MoM decrease compared to the healthier figure of 1,46,948 units sold in May 2025. SUVs, on the other hand, also saw a 7.10% YoY decline to 1,38,882 units while there had been 1,49,501 units sold in June 2024 and 1,58,683 units sold in May 2025.

Hyundai Creta/EV once again emerged at a No. 1 spot as India’s highest-selling car/SUV in June 2025, a position it had lost to the Maruti Dzire/Brezza in May 2025 . The Creta/Creta Electric commanded a share of 12.07% of the top 10 cars sold in India in June 2025 while its share on the SUV list stood at 11.37%. This was despite suffering a 3.11% decline in sales to 15,786 units in June 2025 from 16,293 unit sales in June 2024.

Top 10 Cars June 2025

Following this No. 1 best-selling car, it was Maruti Suzuki that took over the list. Maruti cars claimed the next 5 positions and had 6 of its cars on this top 10 selling list. Dzire sales saw a 15.37% improvement at 15,484 units, up from 13,421 units sold in the previous year. This related to a volume increase of 2,063 units to command an 11.84% market share.

The Brezza followed in quick succession with 14,507 unit sales last month and a 10.14% YoY growth. In 4th and 5th positions were the Ertiga and Swift, both of which suffered a YoY decline in sales. Ertiga sales fell by 11.01% to 14,151 units while Swift sales dipped by 19.16% to 13,275 units.

Maruti WagonR also showed up with a YoY de-growth of 6.24% to 12,930 units whereas there had been 13,790 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Mahindra Scorpio/N came in next and registered a 3.52% YoY growth to 12,740 units, up from 12,307 units sold in June 2024.

Tata Nexon and Punch were lower down the sales order at 8th and 9th spot. Both suffered a sales decline. While Nexon sales dipped by 3.85% to 11,602 units, the Punch suffered a steep 42.72% YoY de-growth with just 10,446 unit sales a 7,792 unit volume decline over 18,238 units sold in June 2024. At No. 10 on this list, Maruti Fronx witnessed a 1.31% YoY growth at 9,815 units.

Top 10 SUVs June 2025

SUV sales also fell YoY to 1,38,882 units, down by 7.10% when compared to 1,49,501 unit sales of June 2024. This related to a loss of volumes by 10,619 units. As seen in the accompanying table, Hyundai Creta/EV was once again the top selling SUV for the month of June 2025 with 15,786 unit sales.

It was followed by Maruti Brezza at a No. 2 spot with 14,507 unit sales while the Scorpio/N has seen a 3.52% YoY growth at 12,740 unit sales. Tata Nexon and Punch came in next even as both have seen YoY decline while it was the Fronx at No. 6. There was outstanding demand seen for the Mahindra Thar/Roxx with 9,542 unit sales last month, up by 77.49% over 5,376 units sold in June 2024.

Bolero at No. 8 also experienced a marginal rise in demand by 1.53% to 7,478 units while Toyota Hyryder has also appealed heavily to buyers as sales scaled up by 74.55% to 7,462 units last month. There had been 4,275 unit sales in June 2024. Demand for the Mahindra XUV3XO declines sharply. Sales fell by 16.60% to 7,089 units last month from 8,500 unit sales in the same month last year. The just launched REVX variants might boost sales.

Hyundai Venue at No. 11 also suffered a sharp YoY decline by 30.66% to 6,858 unit sales. At Nos, 12 and 13, Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Sonet saw a de-growth of 29.46% and 32.17% with 6,828 units and 6,658 units sold respectively. Mahindra XUV700 continued to appeal to buyers in India with 6,198 units sold, a 4.55% YoY improvement from 5,928 units sold in June 2024. Trailing the top SUV sales list was the Exter with 5,873 unit sales last month suffering a 14.98% YoY decline.

