Top 10 Cars, SUVs May 2021 – Creta 1st, Nexon 4th, Baleno 7th

May 2021 list has some major changes on account of pandemic and lockdown restrictions

For the first time ever, Hyundai Creta has become the top selling car in the country. This is an upgrade from the earlier title of being the top selling SUV in the country. Creta racing to the top spot is linked to Maruti’s plant shutdowns. The decision was taken on account of Covid concerns and also to augment production of medical oxygen. As a result, dispatches of Maruti cars have been severely impacted.

Five carmakers in top 10 list

In normal circumstances, Maruti and Hyundai cars used to occupy all the top ten slots. The primary volume generators used to be small cars such as Swift, WagonR, Alto and Baleno. In May 2021, the list has changed drastically to include two cars from Kia and one each from Tata Motors and Mahindra. Maruti and Hyundai have three cars each in the list.

Creta sales stood at 7,527 units in May 2021, which is YoY growth of 134.3%. Sales in May last year were 3,212 units. It is to note that car sales in May last year were impacted by nationwide lockdown. This is the reason why most cars have posted higher than average YoY growth in May 2021. Creta MoM growth is negative at -39.6%, as compared to 12,463 units sold in April 2021.

At number two is Maruti Swift with sales of 7,005 units in May 2021. It has the highest YoY growth (1073.4%) in the list in percentage terms. Sales in May last year were 597 units. MoM numbers are down by -61.8%, as compared to 18,316 units sold in April 2021.

Kia Sonet is third with sales of 6,627 units in May 2021. MoM growth is down by -14.2%, as compared to 7,724 units sold in April 2021. Tata Nexon is fourth with sales of 6,439 units in May 2021. YoY growth is up by 933.5%, as compared to 623 units sold in May last year. At -7.2%, Nexon’s MoM loss is the lowest in the list in percentage terms. Sales in April were 6,938 units.

Maruti Dzire is at number five, the only sedan in the list. Sales in May 2021 were 5,819 units, a YoY gain of 162.7%. Sales in May last year stood at 2,215 units. MoM numbers are down by -58.7%, as compared to 14,073 units sold in April 2021.

Baleno registers highest MoM loss

At number seven, Maruti Baleno sales were 4,803 units in May 2021. YoY growth is 202.6%, as compared to 1,587 units sold in May last year. Baleno MoM de-growth is at -70.7%, the highest in the list in percentage terms. Sales in April were 16,384 units.

Other cars in the top 10 list include Hyundai Venue (4,840 units), Kia Seltos (4,277), Hyundai i10 Grand Nios (3,804) and Mahindra Bolero (3,517).