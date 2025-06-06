Top 10 Cars, SUVs May 2025 – Dzire, Brezza, Creta, Nexon, Scorpio

Analysing the sales of top performing cars and SUVs for the month of May 2025 was rather interesting. New Players have crept up the ladder and into top 5 positions and the top 2 position holders are not at all SUVs. Also, we have much pricier and significantly larger ladder frame SUVs outperforming affordable soft-roader best-seller SUVs of the past. Let’s dive into details.

Top 10 Cars May 2025

For the month of May 2025, Maruti Suzuki securely held the top three positions with Dzire at 1st place selling 18,084 units, Ertiga at 2nd place selling 16,140 units and Brezza in 3rd place selling 15,566 units. Within the these top 10 cars segment, Dzire held 12.31% of the total sales, Ertiga 10.98% and Brezza 10.59%.

All three Maruti vehicles fell into the Green with Dzire at 12.60% YoY growth, Ertiga at 16.17% YoY growth and Brezza at 9.73% YoY growth. Volume gain stood at 2,023 units with Dzire, 2,247 units with Ertiga and 1,380 units with Brezza. It was interesting to see an MPV like Ertiga outsell heavy-hitters in SUV realm.

4th and 5th place were held by Hyundai Creta & Creta EV and Mahindra Scorpio Classic & Scorpio N with sales numbers very close to each other at 14,860 units and 14,401 units respectively. Hyundai registered 1.35% YoY growth with Cretas and Mahindra registered 4.99% YoY growth with Scorpios, gaining 198 units and 684 units in volume, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki further secured 6th, 7th and 8th positions with Swift at 14,135 units, Wagon R at 13,949 units and Fronx at 13,584 units respectively. While Fronx registered a 7.12% YoY growth, Swift registered a 27.11% YoY decline, losing 5,258 units in volume and Wagon R registered a 3.75% YoY decline, losing 543 units in volume.

Heavy-hitters like Tata Punch & Punch EV and Nexon & Nexon EV took 9th and 10th places as they sold 13,133 units and 13,096 units respectively. Tata registered 30.69% YoY decline with Punch and 14.31% YoY growth with Nexon. In total, the Top 10 Cars May 2025 constituted 1,46,948 units, which is a 1.70% YoY decline over 1,49,948 units sold last year, losing a volume of 2,543 units.

Top 10 SUVs May 2025

As established before, Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the best-selling SUV in May 2025, followed by Hyundai Creta in 2nd place, Mahindra Scorpio in 3rd place, Maruti Suzuki Fronx in 4th place, Tata Punch in 5th place and Nexon in 6th place. The 7th best-selling SUV in May 2025 was Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx with 10,389 units sold and registered a staggering 80.68% YoY growth YoY.

Mahindra Bolero sold 8,942 units last month with 11.41% YoY growth over 8,026 units sold last year. Kia Sonet was 9th best-selling SUV in India last month with 8,054 units sold and posted 8.35% YoY growth, gaining 621 units in volume. Mahindra XUV3XO was not far off, at 7,952 units. But the 10,000 units sold in May 2024 ensured that there was a 20.48% YoY decline.

Toyota Hyryder sold 7,573 units and almost doubled in volume YoY with 93.88% YoY growth. Hyundai Venue sold 7,520 units last month with a 19.37% YoY decline. Mahindra XUV700 sales soared with 6,435 units and 28.49% YoY growth. Kia Seltos and Hyundai Exter sales saw 9.71% and 23.36% YoY decline as they sold 6,082 units and 5,899 units respectively.

Surprising turn of events has positioned Grand Vitara at 16th place on this list and well below its Toyota counterpart, the Hyryder. At 5,197 units, Grand Vitara registered a major YoY decline of 46.62% and sales almost halved YoY, losing 4,539 units in volume.

