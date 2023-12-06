Top 10 Cars, SUVs Nov 2023 – WagonR, Nexon, Brezza, Seltos, Scorpio, Exter

Maruti continues to dominate the top 10 cars list in Nov 2023 – Tata takes the top spot in the SUV segment

In a bustling automotive market, the top 10 cars in India for November 2023 have made their mark, showcasing both consistent favourites and surprising shifts in consumer preferences. Top 10 cars witnessed a total of 1,40,442 units sold, reflecting a modest growth of 1.63% compared to the same period last year’s top 10 cars.

Top 10 Cars Nov 2023 – Maruti’s Reign Continues

Unsurprisingly, Maruti Suzuki maintains its stronghold in the market, with three of its models securing the top spots. The Maruti WagonR emerged as the leader, clocking in at 16,657 units sold, followed closely by the Maruti Dzire with 15,965 units and the Maruti Swift at 15,311 units. These models collectively accounted for a substantial 34.23% of the total sales in November.

Tata Motors showcased a commendable performance with two of its models, the Tata Nexon and Tata Punch, securing positions in the top five. While the Nexon witnessed a slight dip in sales, the Punch surged ahead, exhibiting a remarkable growth of 18.56% compared to the previous year.

A notable development in the market was the decline in sales for the Maruti Baleno, experiencing a significant drop of 38.12% compared to November 2022. The Hyundai Creta also faced a downturn, witnessing a decrease of 11.31% in sales. This is likely due to the nearing of launch of updated Creta 2024 facelift.

Mahindra Scorpio / N saw a staggering 88.77% growth in sales, making a striking leap compared to the same period last year. This growth catapulted the model into the top 10 list, overtaking several established contenders.

Top 10 SUVs Nov 2023

Tata Nexon retained its top spot despite a slight dip in sales, securing 14,916 units in November 2023 compared to 15,871 in November 2022, showcasing a marginal decrease of 6.02%. Tata Punch surged with 14,383 units sold, a substantial increase from 12,131 units in the previous year, marking an 18.56% growth.

Maruti Brezza also witnessed a commendable rise, hitting 13,393 units, up from 11,324 units in November 2022, showing an 18.27% increase. Mahindra Scorpio / N, experienced an astounding surge with 12,185 units sold, soaring past its previous figure of 6,455 units, reflecting an impressive 88.77% growth.

Despite a dip in sales, the Hyundai Creta maintained a substantial presence, securing 11,814 units, down from 13,321 units last year, marking an 11.31% decrease. Kia Seltos showcased a robust performance with 11,684 units sold, escalating from 9,284 units, showing a remarkable 25.85% increase.

Hyundai Venue secured 11,180 units, slightly up from 10,738 units last year, marking a modest 4.12% growth. An impressive entry, the Maruti Fronx, marked its debut with 9,867 units sold, capturing attention with its 8.43% market share.

Mahindra Bolero exhibited a noteworthy performance, reaching 9,333 units compared to 7,984 units, marking a 16.90% increase. Rounding up the top 10, the Hyundai Exter also made an impact with 8,325 units sold, securing a 7.11% market share.