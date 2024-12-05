Top 10 Cars, SUVs Nov 2024 – Creta, Nexon, Punch, Baleno, Brezza, Scorpio

While Hyundai dominated the compact SUV segment and Creta topped SUV substrata as a whole, the company’s sub 4m SUV sales declined

The month of November 2024 has been a slow one where automotive sales are concerned. The festive season (September and October 2024) over and the marriage season diverting expenditures, automotive sales take a slight hit around this time. Despite that, most of India’s best-selling cars and SUVs registered positive growth demonstrating their sales potential.

Top 10 Cars Nov 2024

It was Maruti Baleno that took the crown as India’s best-selling car of November 2024 with 16,293 units sold. This is quite a feat considering the 12,961 units sold a year ago yielding 25.71% YoY growth with 3,332 units gained in volume. In 2nd place, we have Hyundai Creta with 15,452 units sold and clocking an even more impressive 30.79% YoY growth and 3,638 units volume gain as opposed to 11,814 units from last year.

Tata’s ‘Golden Boys’, Punch and Nexon, secured 3rd and 4th position on this list with 15,435 and 15,329 units sold respectively. Because they were just as popular last year, the YoY growth registered by Punch and Nexon was 7.31% and 2.77% respectively. Volume gained by Punch and Nexon YoY was 1,052 and 413 units respectively. Notably, these sales numbers included both ICE and EV versions of Punch and Nexon.

Maruti Suzuki offerings secured 5th position to 9th position on this list. Ertiga is in 5th position sidelining Brezza with 15,150 units sold last month with 17.83% YoY growth and 2,293 units gained in volume. With 14,918 units sold, Brezza registered an 11.39% YoY growth with 1,525 units volume gain as opposed to 13,393 units sold last year.

Trailing Brezza closely was Fronx, selling 14,882 units. When compared to 9,867 units sold last year, Fronx saw sales grow by 50.83% with 5,015 units gained in volume (highest in this list). The evergreen Swift managed to sell 14,737 units and was the first vehicle on this list to register a YoY decline of 3.75%, losing 574 units in volume. WagonR followed a similar trend with 13,982 units, but the decline was more drastic at 15.60% YoY, losing 2,585 units in volume.

Mahindra’s best-seller was Scorpio (Classic and N), securing 10th position on this list with 12,704 units sold last month. Scorpio’s popularity is constant and this mid-size SUV saw 4.26% YoY growth. Top 10 Cars Nov 2024 accounted for a total of 1,48,882 units last month. When compared to 1,34,254 units sold in November 2023, there was a 10.9% YoY growth with units gained in volume.

Top 15 SUVs November 2024

As mentioned before, there are 6 SUVs that featured on the Top 10 Cars Nov 2024 chart – Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch, Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Fronx and Mahindra Scorpio. In 7th place, we have Maruti’s Grand Vitara at 10,148 units sold last month. It is second-best-selling compact SUV after Creta, with 27.86% YoY growth and 2,211 units gained in volume as opposed to 7,937 units sold last year.

8th best-selling SUV was Hyundai Venue with 9,754 units, but it was the first SUV to register a sales decline of 12.75%, losing 1,426 units in volume. Venue’s Kia counterpart, Sonet, is doing rather well with 9,255 units sold and registered a healthy 43.87% YoY growth with 2,822 units gained in volume.

Mahindra XUV700 is India’s 10th best-selling SUV with 9,100 units sold.XUV700 registered 26.02% YoY growth with 1,879 units volume growth. At 11th place, we have Thar and Thar Roxx, selling 8,708 units in total and achieving a volume growth of 2,898 units YoY. At 12th place, we have the smallest Mahindra SUV, XUV3XO. There were 7,656 XUV3XOs sold last month and there was an impressive 63.83% YoY growth.

13th place was secured by Mahindra Bolero with 7,045 units sold. Bolero saw a 24.52% YoY decline in sales, losing 2,288 units in volume. Hyundai Exter sold 5,747 units with 30.97% YoY decline, just like Venue. Kia Seltos was at 15th position with 5,672 units sold last month and it registered 22.77% YoY growth. In total the top 15 best-selling SUVs accounted for 1,61,805 units in November 2024. When compared to 1,42,090 units from last year, there was a 13.88% YoY growth with 19,715 units gained in volume.

Source