Top 10 Cars, SUVs Oct 2021 – Alto, WagonR, Nexon, Punch, Ertiga

The biggest drop was witnessed by Maruti Swift with a YoY decline of 62.6 percent and a monthly sales volume of 9,180 units

A total of 2,60,162 cars were sold across the country in October 2021, as compared to 3,33,981 units in October last year. This translated to a YoY decline of 22.10 percent. Bulk of the volume was contributed by Maruti Suzuki which commanded a market share of almost 42 percent last month.

Hence, most of the top-selling cars belonged from the portfolio of the Indo-Japanese brand. As many as six of the top ten cars sold in October 2021 were dispatched by Maruti, followed by Hyundai, Tata, Hyundai and Kia. The list was headed by Maruti Alto with a recorded sales volume of 17,389 units.

Top 10 Cars Oct 2021 – Maruti dominates as usual

During the same month last year, Maruti dispatched 17,850 units of its entry-level hatch which resulted in a YoY decline of 2.5 percent. It was followed by the brand’s premium hatchback Baleno with a registered sales volume of 15,573 as opposed to 21,971 units sold in October last year. This led to a YoY decline of 29 percent.

The most surprising mention to this list was Maruti Ertiga with monthly sales of 12,923 units in October this year as compared to 7,748 units sold in October last year. Thus, the MPV registered a YoY growth of 66.7 percent. WagonR occupied the fourth place as it recorded a sales volume of 12,335 units last month instead of 18,703 units. The tallboy hatch registered a decrease in YoY volumes by 34 percent.

Korean cousins witness YoY growth

Hyundai broke into the list with Venue registering a sales volume of 10,554 units in October this year. The subcompact SUV from the Korean auto giant recorded a volume of 8,828 units which translates to YoY growth of 19.5 percent. Kia Seltos was another new name to this list with 10,488 units of the mid-size crossover last month.

During the same month last year, Kia dispatched 8,900 units of Seltos which has resulted in YoY growth of 17.8 percent. Maruti sold 10,320 units of Eeco in October this year as opposed to 13,309 units recorded in October last year. The van witnessed a YoY decline of 22.4 percent. Tata dispatched a total of 10,096 units of Nexon last month.

Tata Punch Enters Top 10

The subcompact SUV registered a YoY growth of 46.5 percent since it recorded a sales volume of 6,888 units in October last year. Maruti Swift which usually sits in the top three places of this list slipped down to the ninth spot after it witnessed a YoY decline of 62.6 percent.

The carmaker was able to dispatch only 9,180 units of the subcompact hatch last month as compared to 24,589 units sold in October last year. In its first month of sale, Tata Punch broke into the top ten selling cars list at the tenth place with a total volume recorded at 8,453 units.