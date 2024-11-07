Top 10 Cars, SUVs Oct 2024 – Ertiga, Swift, Creta, Scorpio, Punch, Sonet, XUV700

In Oct 2024, the top selling car was Maruti Ertiga while in the SUV lineup Hyundai Creta commanded a No. 1 spot

In Oct 2024, cars and SUVs escalated both in terms of YoY and MoM sales. Taking into account the 10 best-selling models in each of these segments, positive sales were seen across most models though there were a few which faced declining sales. Here we assess both the top 10 selling cars and SUVs separately and their performance in the past month.

Top 10 Cars Oct 2024

Top 10 car sales in India stood at a total of 1,63,146 units in Oct 2024. This was a 10% YoY growth from 1,48,321 units sold in Oct 2023 relating to a 14,825 unit volume growth. MoM sales also ended on a positive note over 1,46,468 units sold in Sept 2024. Maruti Ertiga was the best-selling car once again. Sales grew by 33.90% YoY to 18,785 units a 4,756 unit volume growth over 14,029 units sold in Oct 2023. Ertiga currently commands an 11.51% share on this list. Also from Maruti stables, it was Swift at No. 2 with 17,539 units sold in Oct 2024, reflecting a 14.85% YoY decline in sales.

Hyundai Creta came in next. Sales were up 33.80% to 17,497 units making Creta also the best-selling SUV in Oct 2024. New Creta holds a 10.72% share in the list of top 10 cars. There were three models from Maruti Suzuki that followed in quick succession. Brezza saw a modest 3.21% YoY growth to 16,565 unit sales in the past month, up from 16,050 units sold in Oct 2023. Fronx however, has witnessed outstanding demand. Sales were up 44.57% YoY to 16,419 units last month from 11,357 units sold in Oct 2023.

Baleno on the other hand suffered a 3.09% YoY degrowth with 16,082 unit sales in the past month whereas there had been 16,594 unit sales in Oct 2023. Tata Punch (15,740 units) and Mahindra Scorpio/N (15,677 units) have seen a 2.76% and 15.46% YoY growth respectively while Tata Nexon sales dipped by 12.60% to 14,759 units in Oct 2024 over 16,887 unit sales of Oct 2023. Trailing the list was Maruti Grand Vitara with a 29.99% YoY growth with 14,083 units sold in Oct 2024.

Top 15 SUVs Oct 2024

SUV sales in October 2024 saw a 10.66% YoY growth to 1,82,622 units from 1,65,036 units sold in Oct 2023. This related to a 17,586 unit volume increase with most models in the top 10 list showing off increased sales. Hyundai Creta was the best-selling SUV last month with 17,497 unit sales relating to a 33.80% YoY growth from 13,077 units sold in Oct 2023. It was followed by Maruti Brezza with 16,565 units sold, a 3.21% growth from 16,050 units sold in the same month last year while Fronx has seen outstanding demand with a 44.57% YoY growth to 16,419 unit sales.

Tata Punch, along with its electric counterpart was at No. 4 on this list with 15,740 unit sales and a 2.76% YoY growth. Scorpio/N has also witnessed double digit YoY growth in sales by 15.46% to 15,677 units over 13,578 units sold in Oct 2023. Tata Nexon/EV, once a hot favourite in this SUV segment, slipped to a No. 6 spot with a 12.60% YoY decline in sales to 14,759 units. This was a 2,128 unit volume decline from 16,887 units sold in Oct 2023.

Grand Vitara showed a 29.99% YoY improvement to 14,083 units while sales of Hyundai Venue fell by 5.87% YoY to 10,901 units. There had been 11,581 units sold in Oct 2023 relating to a 680 unit volume decline. Mahindra XUV700 saw a 12.24% growth to 10,435 units while Mahindra Bolero sales also improved marginally by 2.09% to 9,849 units. Kia Sonet was next with a massive 49.38% YoY growth in sales to 9,699 units over 6,493 units sold in Oct 2023.

Once again, it was two models from Mahindra stables with XUV3XO (9,562 units) and Thar (7,944 units) each posting outstanding YoY growth at 96.55% and 42.03% respectively. Sales of Hyundai Exter dipped by 11.98% to 7,127 units last month from 8,097 units sold in Oct 2023 while Kia Seltos too suffered a YoY setback by 48.51% to 6,365 units from 12,362 units sold in same month last year.