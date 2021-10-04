Top 10 Cars, SUVs Sep 2021 – Alto, Ertiga, Nexon Beats Creta

Passenger car sales dipped in September 2021 for Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, while Tata and Kia posted growth

Even as the entire passenger vehicle segment reported a 37 percent YoY growth in September 2021, market leader Maruti Suzuki posted a 57.3 percent decline. Sales stood at 63,111 in the past month, down from 1,47,912 units sold in September 2020.

Hyundai also saw de-growth to 33,087 units, down 34.24 percent over 50,313 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Tata Motors on the other hand reported an 18 percent growth to 24,652 units last month as compared to 20,891 units sold in September 2020.

Top 10 Cars Sep 2021 – Alto Leads

When we assess the top 10 passenger vehicles sold in India, it was Maruti Suzuki that commanded the list with 5 models. The Alto was in a top spot with 12,143 units sold last month, down 33.4 percent over 18,246 units sold in September 2020. This was followed by the Ertiga at No.2 with 11,308 units sold, an increase of 13.2 percent over 9,982 units sold in September 2020.

Lower down the order at No. 6 was the Maruti Baleno with 8,077 units sold, down 58.4 percent as against 8,077 units sold in September 2020 while at Nos 8 and 9 were Eeco and WagonR both of which reported de-growth. Eeco sales dipped 30 percent to 7,844 units from 11,220 units sold in September 2020.

WagonR sales fell 56.5 percent to 7,632 units in the past month, down from 17,581 units sold in the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki Swift and DZire that have been regularly featuring in the top 10 list suffered due to shortage of semiconductors that have been hampering production.

The 3rd best-selling passenger vehicle in India was the Kia Seltos mid-size SUV which reported a 5.5 percent growth to 9,583 units, up from 9,079 units sold in September 2020. It has even become the best-selling SUV in the country for the month of September 2021 overtaking the Hyundai Creta by a significant margin.

Tata Nexon Enters Top 5

Tata Motors had Nexon and Altroz at Nos. 4 and 10 respectively. This is the highest ever Nexon has featured in the top 10 cars table. In doing so, it has also beaten Hyundai Creta in sales. Nexon sales were up 53.3 percent to 9,211 units in September 2021, from 6,007 units sold in September 2021. However, Altroz sales dipped 3 percent to 5,772 units, down from 5,952 units sold in the same month last year. With Punch mini SUV to launch soon, Tata will be aiming for even higher sales in coming months.

Hyundai Cars India suffered a de-growth both for the Creta and Venue. Creta sales dipped 33.5 percent to 8,193 units, down from 12,325 units sold in September 2020 while Venue sales fell 6.4 percent to 7,924 units in the past month, as against 8,469 units sold in September 2020. Honda has also cited semiconductor issue as reason for shortage in supply, thus relating to a dip in sales numbers.