Top 10 Cars, SUVs Sep 2024 – Ertiga, Swift, Creta, Scorpio, Punch, Sonet, XUV700

No 1 selling car in Sep 2024 is Maruti Ertiga – Tata Nexon is no longer in top 10 cars list, Creta is No 1 SUV

In September 2024, the top 10 cars in India showcased solid performances, with several models recording notable year-on-year (YoY) growth. The total sales for the top 10 cars amounted to 1,46,468 units, reflecting a 6.06% growth over the same period last year.

Top 10 Cars Sep 2024

Maruti Ertiga emerged as the best-selling car for the month, with 17,441 units sold, up by 28.93% YoY. This increase of 3,913 units compared to September 2023 underscores the MPV’s continued popularity in the Indian market. Maruti Swift followed closely behind, with 16,241 units sold in September 2024, reflecting a 10.46% growth over last year.

Hyundai Creta recorded a robust 25.05% YoY growth, selling 15,902 units in September 2024, marking an increase of 3,185 units over last year. The Creta continues to be a dominant force in the SUV market. On the other hand, Maruti Brezza posted modest growth with 15,322 units sold, marking a 2.14% YoY increase. Despite this, the Brezza remains a key player in the sub-compact SUV segment. Mahindra Scorpio/N also performed well, with sales rising by 21.88% YoY. The SUV saw 14,438 units sold, an increase of 2,592 units compared to September 2023, reaffirming its strong presence in the market.

Conversely, Maruti Baleno faced a setback, recording a 22.40% decline in sales with 14,292 units sold in September 2024, down by 4,125 units compared to the same period last year. Maruti Fronx registered impressive growth with 13,874 units sold, representing a 21.12% increase over last year. Similarly, the Tata Punch / EV saw a 5.18% growth, selling 13,711 units. Tata Punch has had quite a fall, from being No 1 selling car of India to No 8 in Sep 2024. Maruti WagonR faced a decline of 17.91% YoY, selling 13,339 units, down by 2,911 units from last year. Maruti EECO closed the list with 11,908 units sold, marking a 6.83% increase compared to September 2023.

Top 10 SUVs Sep 2024

In September 2024, the top 10 SUVs in India showed mixed performances, with several models experiencing significant growth, while others faced a decline. The total sales for the top 10 SUVs amounted to 1,25,224 units, reflecting a 7.16% growth over the same period last year. Hyundai Creta took the lead as the best-selling SUV in September 2024, with 15,902 units sold, marking a 25.05% YoY growth.

Following closely was the Maruti Brezza, which sold 15,322 units, a slight 2.14% YoY increase with an additional 321 units compared to last year. Mahindra Scorpio/N registered impressive growth, selling 14,438 units, up by 21.88% compared to September 2023. Maruti Fronx saw a notable 21.12% YoY increase, selling 13,874 units. This translates to an additional 2,419 units over the same period last year.

On the other hand, the Tata Punch / EV showed steady growth with a 5.18% YoY increase, selling 13,711 units, up by 675 units from September 2023. However, the Tata Nexon / EV saw a sharp decline of 25.15% in YoY sales, selling 11,470 units, down by 3,855 units compared to last year. Kia Sonet experienced a dramatic 107.36% growth, selling 10,335 units, an increase of 5,351 units over last year, reflecting a strong demand for the compact SUV.

Meanwhile, the Maruti Grand Vitara faced a 12.52% decline in sales, with 10,267 units sold, 1,469 units fewer than the previous year. Similarly, the Hyundai Venue experienced a 15.94% drop in YoY sales, selling 10,259 units, down by 1,945 units. Finally, the Mahindra XUV700 recorded a solid 12.75% growth, selling 9,646 units, an increase of 1,091 units compared to September 2023.