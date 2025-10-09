Top 10 Cars, SUVs Sep 2025 – Nexon, Dzire, Creta, Scorpio, Thar, Venue, Brezza, Sonet, Hyryder

India’s automotive industry recorded a strong surge in September 2025, driven by festive season demand, improving consumer sentiment, and the benefits of GST 2.0 rate cuts that have made vehicles more affordable. While compact SUVs dominated overall market share, the sedan and hatchback segments also saw renewed momentum with new launches and attractive offers.

Top 10 Cars Sep 2025

Tata Nexon / EV led the passenger car segment with 22,573 units, benefitting from its wide range of powertrains (petrol, CNG, diesel, and electric), strong safety credentials, and consistent customer trust. Maruti Suzuki Dzire secured the second position with 20,038 units, an 84.6% YoY growth, fueled by strong demand in the compact sedan segment and rising interest among fleet buyers.

In third place, Hyundai Creta / EV continued its dominance in the mid-size SUV category with 18,861 units, up 18.6% YoY. Following closely, Mahindra Scorpio / N recorded 18,372 units, marking 27.2% growth and strengthening Mahindra’s stronghold. Tata Punch / EV rounded off the top five with 15,891 units, a solid 15.9% rise, reaffirming its position as one of India’s most sought-after compact SUVs.

Meanwhile, Maruti Swift (15,547 units) and Wagon R (15,388 units) held steady, though Swift saw a slight 4.2% dip as customers await the next-gen model. Maruti Fronx (13,767 units) and Baleno (13,173 units) showed stable performance despite growing competition, while Ertiga (12,115 units) saw a 30.5% YoY drop, as buyers postponed purchases in anticipation of lower GST-linked prices. Collectively, the Top 10 cars sold 1,65,725 units, reflecting a 17.07% YoY growth — a clear sign of a recovering and expanding passenger vehicle market ahead of Diwali.

Top 15 SUVs Sep 2025

SUVs continued to dominate the Indian market, accounting for a majority of the monthly sales volume. Tata Nexon / EV maintained its supremacy with 22,573 units, while Hyundai Creta / EV (18,861 units) and Mahindra Scorpio / N (18,372 units) followed closely, reaffirming their leadership in the mid-size and rugged SUV categories respectively. Tata Punch / EV (15,891 units) and Maruti Fronx (13,767 units) rounded out the top five. Mahindra Thar witnessed its highest-ever monthly sales at 11,846 units, up 33.9% YoY, while Hyundai Venue also grew 11.9% YoY with 11,484 units sold.

In contrast, Maruti Brezza (10,173 units) saw a 33.6% decline, likely due to buyers delaying purchases amid GST-driven anticipation and stiff competition. Mahindra XUV700 (9,764 units) and XUV3XO (9,032 units) continued to perform consistently, while Kia Sonet (9,020 units) and Toyota Hyryder (7,608 units) showed mixed trends — the latter growing 41.2% YoY due to strong hybrid adoption.

Rounding off the list were Kia Seltos (5,816 units), Maruti Grand Vitara (5,698 units), and Hyundai Exter (5,643 units) — all of which saw YoY declines due to intensified competition and inventory corrections ahead of the festive period. In total, the Top 15 SUVs accounted for 1,75,548 units, marking a healthy 8.15% YoY growth, underscoring the SUV segment’s continued dominance in India’s passenger vehicle landscape.

Festive Momentum and GST Benefits Drive Growth

The September surge reflects a combination of festive season buying, strong SUV demand, and lower prices post-GST reform, which have collectively boosted footfalls and bookings. Automakers are witnessing increased showroom activity, particularly for mid-size SUVs, compact hatchbacks, and sedans under Rs 10 lakh. With brands such as Tata, Maruti, Hyundai, and Mahindra leading sales across segments, and several new launches slated for the festive quarter, the final months of 2025 are expected to set fresh sales benchmarks for India’s automotive industry.

