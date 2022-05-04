Top 10 Cheapest Diesel Cars May 2022 – Altroz, i20, Nexon, Sonet, Bolero

We have compiled a list of diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh you can buy today – This list includes hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs

No matter how convenient a petrol-powered car is, the economy of the diesel-powered car is often unmatched. Also, with the current shift towards greener fuels and electrification, diesel engines are declining by the day. But, if a diesel engine is what you absolutely crave, we have made a list of 11 diesel-powered cars that are under Rs 10 lakh sticker price.

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (Rs 7.22 – 8.51 lakh, Ex-showroom)

From a price perspective, Grand i10 Nios is the cheapest diesel car on sale in India. It has a rather underwhelming 2-Star crash safety rating by Global NCAP. It is powered by the 1.2L turbocharged U2 CRDi diesel engine developing 74 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox and is capable of extracting 25 kmpl of fuel efficiency. In terms of pricing, the diesel range for the Grand i10 Nios starts from Rs 7.22 lakh for Magna variant, Rs 7.76 lakh for Sportz variant, Rs 8.37 lakh for Sportz AMT variant and lastly, Rs 8.51 lakh for Asta variant.

2. Tata Altroz (Rs 7.42 – 10.15 lakh, Ex-Showroom)

Tata Altroz is the cheapest diesel car with a 5-star crash safety rating by Global NCAP. Altroz is also the cheapest diesel-powered premium hatchback. It is powered by the 1.5L turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine developing 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and is capable of extracting 23.03 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

In terms of pricing, the diesel range of the Altroz starts from Rs 7.42 lakh for XE variant, Rs 7.75 lakh for XE Plus variant, Rs 8.35 lakh for XM Plus variant, Rs 8.84 lakh for XT variant, Rs 9.34 lakh for XZ variant, Rs 9.46 lakh for XZ (O) Variant and lastly, Rs 9.85 for XZ Plus variant. Altroz also gets a Dark Edition for select variants for an additional price.

3. Hyundai Aura (Rs 7.97 – 9.42 lakh, Ex-Showroom)

Hyundai Aura is a compact sedan based on the Grand i10 Nios platform. Aura is the cheapest diesel-powered compact sedan on sale in India. It has a rather underwhelming 2-Star crash safety rating by Global NCAP. It is powered by the 1.2L turbocharged U2 CRDi diesel engine developing 74 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox and is capable of extracting 25 kmpl of fuel efficiency. In terms of pricing, the diesel range for the Aura starts from Rs 7.97 lakh for S variant, Rs 8.42 lakh for S AMT variant, Rs 9.18 lakh for SX (O) variant and lastly, Rs 9.42 lakh for SX Plus AMT variant.

4. Hyundai i20 (Rs 8.29 – 10.85 lakh, Ex-Showroom)

Hyundai i20 is one of the most popular premium hatchbacks on sale in India. The i20 was recently crash-tested by Global NCAP and it scored an average score of 3-Stars. It is powered by the 1.5L turbocharged U2 diesel engine developing 99 bhp of power and 240 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and is capable of extracting 25.2 kmpl of fuel efficiency. In terms of pricing, i20 only has two variants under 10 lakhs. In effect, the diesel range starts from Rs 8.29 lakh for the Magna variant and Rs 9.15 lakh for Sportz variant.

5. Tata Nexon (Rs 8.60 – 13.90 lakh, Ex-Showroom)

Tata Nexon is the cheapest diesel-powered Sub 4-metre Compact SUV currently on sale in India. Just like Altroz, Nexon also gets a 5-Star crash-safety rating by Global NCAP. It is powered by the 1.5L turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine developing 108 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT gearbox and is capable of extracting 21.19 kmpl of fuel efficiency. In terms of pricing, Nexon only has two variants under 10 lakh. In effect, the diesel range starts from Rs 8.60 lakh for XE variant and Rs 9.84 lakh for XM variant.

6. Honda Amaze (Rs 8.81 – 11.29 lakh, Ex-Showroom)

Honda Amaze is the cheapest vehicle to get a proper automatic gearbox mated to a diesel engine instead of an AMT. Amaze is a compact sedan and gets a CVT gearbox as an option. It is powered by the 1.5L turbocharged i-DTEC diesel engine developing 99 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox and is capable of extracting 24.7 kmpl of fuel efficiency. Amaze only has two variants under 10 lakh. In effect, the diesel range starts from Rs 8.81 lakh for E variant and Rs 9.40 lakh for S variant.

7. Kia Sonet (Rs 8.89 – 13.79 lakh, Ex-Showroom)

Kia Sonet is the cheapest car in India to come with ventilated front seats on the higher variants. It is also one of the most feature-rich in its segment. It is powered by the 1.5L turbocharged CRDi diesel engine developing 99 bhp of power and 240 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic and is capable of extracting 24.1 kmpl of fuel efficiency. Sonet only has two variants under 10 lakh. In effect, the diesel range starts from Rs 8.89 lakh for HTE variant and Rs 9.69 lakh for HTK variant.

8. Mahindra Bolero Neo (Rs 9.29 – 11.78 lakh, Ex-Showroom)

Mahindra Bolero Neo is the cheapest diesel-powered proper SUV based on a ladder-frame chassis. Bolero Neo was formerly known as TUV300. It is a slightly premium offering over the standard Bolero. It is powered by the 1.5L turbocharged mHawk 100 diesel engine developing 100 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and is capable of extracting 17.29 kmpl of fuel efficiency. Bolero Neo only has two variants under and around 10 lakh. In effect, the diesel range starts from Rs 9.29 lakh for N4 variant and Rs 10.00 lakh for N8 variant.

9. Mahindra Bolero (Rs 9.31 – 10.24 lakh, Ex-Showroom)

Mahindra Bolero is that one vehicle that will stand the test of time. Due to its ruggedness and barebones functionality, it is very popular with rural customers. It is powered by the 1.5L turbocharged mHawk 75 diesel engine developing 75 bhp of power and 210 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and is capable of extracting 16.7 kmpl of fuel efficiency. Bolero only has two variants under 10 lakh. In effect, the diesel range starts from Rs 9.31 lakh for B4 variant and Rs 9.97 lakh for B6 variant.

10. Mahindra XUV300 (Rs 9.60 – 14.04 lakh, Ex-Showroom)

Mahindra XUV300 is one of the safest cars in India with many segment-first features. It is also one of the most powerful. So, it is powered by the 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine developing 115 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT and is capable of extracting 20 kmpl of fuel efficiency. XUV300 only has one variant under 10 lakh. In effect, it is the W4 variant priced at Rs 9.60 lakh.

11. Hyundai Venue (Rs 10.00 – 11.71 lakh, Ex-Showroom)

Hyundai Venue is the Sub 4-metre Compact SUV offering from Hyundai. It is powered by the 1.5L turbocharged U2 CRDi diesel engine developing 99 bhp of power and 240 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT and is capable of extracting 23.4 kmpl of fuel efficiency. Venue only has one variant around 10 lakh. In effect, it is the SX variant priced at Rs 10.00 lakh.