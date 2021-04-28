Top 10 Cities With Highest Car Sales FY2021 – Delhi 2nd, Mumbai 5th, Pune 7th

On the top of the table is NCR, which registered the highest sales for FY 2021

Most car makers when they start their journeys in India, begin with opening their showrooms in the top cities of the country. Once they establish their presence in these top cities, only then do they move into Tier 2 cities. These decisions are taken solely based upon hard-facts and not on any board member’s gut feeling. Let’s have a look at these Top 20 cities of India (in terms of car sales).

Before we proceed further, we would like to highlight that the figures mentioned here are not of retail car sales. Instead, these are figures of the cars shipped from the OEM to their dealer partners. Some of the larger dealers of some organizations have multiple showrooms in the same state.

In some of the cases, all cars shipped to a dealer partner get tagged to their primary outlet, which is mostly based out of a metro. Hence, in some cases, the sales numbers might also include the number of cars which were meant to be shipped to smaller towns but got tagged to the larger cities due to the above mentioned reason. Also, the data referred for the classification is of FY 2021, i.e. Apr’20-Mar’21.

Capital Region, also the Capital of Car Sales

The National Capital Region, excluding Delhi, had the maximum number of car sales in the last financial year. Overall, the region which comprises of Delhi’s satellite cities of Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad etc. recorded a total sales of 1,36,869 units in the last 12 months.

Delhi, came in at the second spot in the list with total car sales amounting to 1,28,907 units. On an average, Delhi recorded sales of around 11,719 car units every month in the last financial year. Bangalore, known for its cosmopolitan culture came at the third spot with its FY21 car sales tally reaching 1,08,870 units.

Hyderabad and its twin city, Secundrabad, landed up coming to the 4th spot with total monthly sales of 9,936 units. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country came at the 5th spot with an average monthly sales of 9,244 units.

Ahmedabad settled for the 6th spot in the list and Pune followed it up closely at the 7th spot. Chennai, known as the Detroit of India, landed up grabbing the 8th spot with average monthly car sales of 5,696 units.

No City FY2021 Monthly Avg 1 NCR 1,36,869 12,443 2 Delhi 1,28,907 11,719 3 Bangalore 1,08,870 9,897 4 Hyderabad 1,02,691 9,336 5 Mumbai 1,01,681 9,244 6 Ahmedabad 77,283 7,026 7 Pune 77,090 7,008 8 Chennai 62,660 5,696 9 Kolkata 53,580 4,871 10 Lucknow 51,148 4,650 11 Jaipur 46,271 4,206 12 Guwahati 41,412 3,765 13 Indore 40,547 3,686 14 Kochi 39,601 3,600 15 Chandigarh 36,158 3,287 16 Bhubaneshwar 35,731 3,248 17 Surat 30,535 2,776 18 Calicut 26,658 2,423 19 Patna 26,125 2,375 20 Vadodara 25,924 2,357 – Total 12,48,741 1,13,522

Remaining cities in the list

Kolkata came in at the 9th spot with average monthly sales of 4,871 units while Lucknow settled for the 10th spot with the monthly average figure reaching 4,650 units. Other cities which made it to the Top 20 list include, Jaipur, Guwahati, Indore, Kochi, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Kozhikode, Patna and Vadodara.

Unsurprisingly, most of the cities are either Tier 1 cities or capitals of their respective states. The above 20 cities contributed to around 70% of the overall cars sold in India, and hence are usually the first choice of OEMs when it comes to establishing their presence.

