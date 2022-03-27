Top 10 CNG Cars Mileage Mar 2022 – Ertiga, Tiago, Alto, WagonR, i10 NIOS

CNG car segment is largely dominated by Maruti Suzuki, while Hyundai has 3 CNG models and Tata Motors has just launched the Tiago and Tigor CNG

Rising price of petrol and a change in buyer sentiments towards conserving energy and preserving the environment has seen new found interest in CNG cars in recent months. Passenger vehicle buyers are also keen on a higher level of fuel efficiency. This list of CNG powered vehicles shows off 10 of the most fuel efficient models currently on sale in India. The models are listed in an ascending order of fuel efficiency as has been rated by ARAI. Fuel efficiency ranges from 20.88 km/kg going up to 35.60 km/kg.

11. Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG – 20.88km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG is the only van that is being offered with a factory fitted CNG kit. It is presented in 5 and 7 seater variants and offers 20.88 km/kg fuel efficiency. Since this is ideally suited for commercial use as cargo and fleet carriers, a higher level of fuel efficiency is what makes it highly economical for users. The Eeco van, priced at Rs 5.88 lakhs, gets a 1.2 liter petrol engine that in its petrol guise offers 72 hp power and 98 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. In its CNG format, the engine makes 62 hp power and 85 Nm torque.

10. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG – 26.08km/kg

This 7 seater MPV comes in with a factory fitted CNG kit. The Ertiga CNG kit is being offered from the VXi variant onwards and is priced from Rs 9.87 lakh, making it around Rs 1 lakh more expensive than its petrol powered counterpart. It is powered by a K15B 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine making 92 hp power and 122 Nm torque which when running on CNG dips to 79 hp and 106 Nm torque to offer fuel efficiency of 26.08 km/kg.

9. Tata Tiago CNG / Tigor CNG – 26.49km/kg

Tata Motors has just introduced two CNG models –Tiago and Tigor. It is offered across all variants from the base XE to top spec XZ+. Both are powered by the same 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder Revotron petrol engine which in petrol guise offers 86 hp power and 113 Nm torque. In CNG, this power and torque goes down to 73 hp and 95 Nm respectively. Fuel efficiency is at 26.49 km/kg for both models making it highly fuel efficient in its segment. The Tiago CNG is priced from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.52 lakh while Tigor CNG price range is between Rs 7.69 lakh-8.29 lakh.

8. Hyundai Aura CNG – 28.4km/kg

Hyundai offers CNG on the Aura, Santro, Grand i10 and Xcent. Of these, Aura is offering 28.4 km/kg. The Aura CNG is only available with its mid-spec S variant and gets powered by the same 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder engine that also powers the standard model. This engine makes 69 hp power and 95.2 Nm torque in the CNG model while in petrol this goes up to 83 hp power and 114 Nm torque. Aura CNG hatchback is priced at Rs 7.74 lakh, making it around Rs 95,000 more expensive than its corresponding petrol trim.

7. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG – 28.5 km/kg

Grand i10 Nios Magna and Sportz variants get the CNG kits. Priced between Rs 7.07 -7.60 lakhs, it is powered via a 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder engine which also powers the Aura. This engine produces the same power and torque figures at 69hp and 95.2Nm as seen on the Aura and come mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox with a claimed fuel economy of 28.5km/kg.

6. Hyundai Santro CNG – 30.48 km/kg

Hyundai Santro CNG is the most fuel efficient among all of the models in the company lineup. This allows it to compete with the Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago CNG models more favorably. Hyundai Santro CNG, offered on the Magna and Sports trims, gets powered via a 1.1 liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, generating 60 hp power and 85.3 Nm torque. Santro CNG is priced at Rs 6.09-6.38 lakh, making it around Rs 70,000-85,000 more expensive than their petrol powered counterparts.

5. Maruti Dzire CNG – 31.12 km/kg

Maruti Dzire CNG is the newest to join the list. It was launched earlier this month, at a starting price of Rs 8.14 lakh, ex-sh. It is on offer in two variants of VXI and ZXI. Mileage claimed is 31.12 kmpl. It is powered by a 1.2 liter petrol engine delivering 77 hp power and 98.5 Nm torque in CNG mode. Transmission is via 5 speed MT.

4. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG – 31.2km/kg

The CNG version of Maruti S-Presso CNG is offered mid-spec LXi, LXi (O), VXi and VXi(O) trims priced from Rs 5.24 – 5.56 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. It is powered by the same 1.0 liter, three-cylinder engine offering 66 bhp and 90 Nm in petrol guise going down to 58hp and 78Nm in CNG format. S-Presso CNG returns fuel economy of 31.2km/l and comes mated to a five speed manual gearbox as standard. These are the same engine specs also offered on the WagonR CNG, though the latter is even more fuel efficient.

3. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG – 31.59km/kg

Higher up in terms of fuel efficiency is the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG. This fuel efficiency, coupled with affordable pricing at which the Alto is offered between Rs 4.89 lakh-4.95 lakh, makes it a very economical model for buyers in the country. The Alto is offered in two variants of – LXi and LXi (O) and get powered via a 796 cc, 3 cylinder petrol engine making 48 hp power and 69 Nm torque in petrol guise, going down to 40 hp and 60 Nm in CNG mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox.

2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG – 32.52km/kg

At No. 2 in the country in terms of fuel efficiency is the Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG. WagonR CNG is offered on the base-spec LXi and LXi (O) trims, priced at a premium of Rs 95,000 over petrol counterparts to a ranger from Rs 6.13 lakh-6.19 lakh. Even as the WagonR is powered by 1.0 liter and 1.2 liter petrol engines, the WagonR CNG receives the 1.0 liter engine that offers 58 hp power and 78 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox. Though engine and power and torque figures are identical to that seen on the S-Presso CNG, the level of fuel efficiency is much higher in the WagonR at CNG over 31.2km/kg offered on the S-Presso

1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG – 35.60km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG offered in two variants – VXi and VXi (O) and is priced at Rs 5.72 lakh and Rs 5.78 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. It gets its power via Maruti’s 1.0 liter K10C DualJet engine that produces 57 hp power and 82.1 Nm torque which is lower by 10 hp and 6.9 Nm as compared to that offered in petrol guise. The engine is mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox.