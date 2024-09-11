Top 10 Compact SUVs Aug 2024 – Creta, Vitara, Seltos, HyRyder, Curvv, Basalt, Elevate, Taigun, Kushaq

Compact SUV Segment Shows Marginal Growth in August 2024, Toyota HyRyder Posts Strongest Gains – Creta maintains lead with a huge margin

The compact SUV segment (4.2m – 4.4m) in India saw a slight overall increase in sales in August 2024, with total sales reaching 48,715 units, a marginal 0.43% growth compared to 48,508 units in August 2023. While a few models recorded strong growth, others faced significant declines, reflecting a competitive and evolving market.

Top 10 Compact SUVs Aug 2024 – Hyundai Creta Leads the Segment

Hyundai Creta continued to dominate the compact SUV segment in August 2024, with 16,762 units sold. This represents a 21.18% year-on-year (YoY) increase, adding 2,930 units compared to the 13,832 units sold in August 2023. Creta’s strong performance secured it a commanding 34.41% share of the compact SUV market.

Maruti Grand Vitara, despite being one of the top performers last year, faced a 23.67% YoY decline in sales. Grand Vitara sold 9,021 units in August 2024, down by 2,797 units from the 11,818 units sold in August 2023. The decline reduced its market share to 18.52%.

Kia Seltos also experienced a sharp 38.90% decline in sales. Seltos sold 6,536 units in August 2024, down by 4,162 units compared to August 2023. Seltos’ market share fell to 13.42%, reflecting the challenges the model faced during the month.

Toyota HyRyder was the standout performer in the segment, recording the highest YoY growth at 58.55%. HyRyder sold 6,534 units in August 2024, an increase of 2,413 units from 4,121 units in August 2023, capturing a 13.41% share of the market. This significant growth underscores HyRyder’s increasing popularity among Indian consumers.

Tata Curvv/EV made a strong entry into the compact SUV segment, selling 3,455 units in August 2024. This new model secured a 7.09% share of the market, providing fresh competition in the electric vehicle (EV) space within the compact SUV category.

Honda Elevate and Skoda Kushaq See Declines

Honda Elevate faced a significant 38.94% YoY decline in sales, with 1,723 units sold in August 2024, down by 1,099 units from August 2023. Elevate’s market share dropped to 3.54%, indicating a challenging month for the model. Similarly, Skoda Kushaq saw a 37.65% decline in sales, with 1,502 units sold in August 2024, down by 907 units compared to August 2023. Kushaq’s market share fell to 3.08%.

Volkswagen Taigun experienced a 16.21% decline in sales, with 1,628 units sold in August 2024, down by 315 units from 1,943 units in August 2023. Despite the decline, Taigun maintained a 3.34% market share. On a more positive note, MG Astor posted a 15.11% YoY growth, selling 937 units in August 2024, up by 123 units from 814 units sold in August 2023. Astor’s market share increased slightly to 1.92%.

Citroen Expands its Presence

Citroen’s new model, the Citroen Basalt, made its debut in August 2024, selling 579 units and capturing a 1.19% share of the compact SUV market. Meanwhile, the Citroen C3 Aircross faced a 25.49% decline in sales, with just 38 units sold in August 2024, down by 13 units from August 2023.