Top 10 Electric Cars July 2022 – Nexon, Tigor, Kona, ZS, eVerito

Electric car sales increased 207.66 percent YoY and 6.67 percent MoM with the Tata Nexon and Tigor contributing most numbers

State subsidies and benefits under FAME II along with consumer awareness to use eco-friendly products has led to a surge in demand for electric vehicles in the country. Top 10 electric two wheeler sales saw an increase of 247.96 percent in July 2022 while car sales increased by 207.66 percent YoY.

Electric powered vehicle sales stood at 3,295 units in July 2022. This was a 207.66 percent growth as against 1,071 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales improved by 6.67 percent from 3,089 units sold in June 2022.

Top 10 Electric Car Sales July 2022

Tata Nexon and Tigor were at No. 1 with 2,878 units sold in the past month. This was a 323.24 percent YoY growth over 680 units sold in July 2021 relating to a 2,198 volume growth and 87.34 percent share. Sales in June 2022 had been at 2,709 units leading to a 6.24 percent MoM growth. In July 2022, Tata Motors introduced Nexon EV Prime as a free upgrade for all Nexon EV owners and is a first of its kind software update.

MG ZS EV was at No. 2 with sales of 263 units in July 2022, down 7.39 percent from 284 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales however, improved 13.36 percent from 232 units sold in June 2022.

Increased demand has been seen for the Hyundai Kona EV which stood at just 22 units in July 2021 but increased 163.64 percent to 58 units in July 2022. MoM sales also improved by 11.54 percent from 52 units sold in June 2022. The company is also actively testing the 2024 Hyundai Kona EV though under heavy camouflage. Even as tests are being conducted in Hyundai / Kia technical center in Germany, launch in India is not yet confirmed.

BYD e6 and Mahindra eVerito

EV sales in July 2022 had the BYD e6 and Mahindra eVerito lower down the list. BYD e6 sales were at 44 units in the past month, with an 8.33 percent MoM de-growth from 48 units sold in June 2022.

Mahindra eVerito had 26 units sold in the past month, a 30 percent YoY and MoM growth from 20 units sold in July 2021 and in June 2022. Mahindra plans unveil of 5 new electric SUVs, each of which will make their official debut on 15th August 2022, India’s 75th Independence Day. After that in Sep 2022, they plan to unveil XUV400 Electric SUV.

Premium Electric Car Sales July 2022

There were 7 units of the Audi etron sold in July 2022 which was a 50 percent MoM de-growth from 14 units sold in June 2022 while 7 units of the Porsche Taycan were also sold in the past month, a 4 percent MoM growth from 3 units sold in June 2022.

BMW iX/i4 sales stood at 5 units in July 2021 and in June 2022. Mercedes EQC had 2 units sold in July 2022 up 100 percent from just 1 units sold in July 2021 and in June 2022. There were other EV makers who contributed 5 units to sales in July 2022, down 91.38 percent as against 58 units sold in July 2021 while on a MoM basis there was 0 growth as sales in June 2022 had also been at 5 units.