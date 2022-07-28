Top 10 Electric Cars June 2022 – Tata, MG, Hyundai, BYD, Mahindra

Tata EVs Nexon / Tigor commanded an 87.70 percent share in June 2022 with sales of 2,709 units out of a total of 3,089 units sold through the month

Electric vehicle sales have seen outstanding demand in recent months. While electric two wheeler sales saw a significant rise in June 2022, electric car sales also found increased demand in the past month. Rising fuel costs, various subsidies offered by the Government of India and urgent need for better environment has all steered the buyer’s attention towards this cleaner and greener mode of travel.

Electric car sales in June 2022 stood at 3,089 units, up 303.26 percent over just 766 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales improved by 8.20 percent from 2,855 units sold in May 2022. Leading the electric car sales charts was the Tata Nexon/Tigor. Sales improved 365.46 percent YoY to 2,709 units from 582 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 2,127 unit volume growth.

Top 10 Electric Cars June 2022

Tata electric cars Nexon and Tigor command an 87.70 percent market share. Sales in May 2022 had stood at 2,495 units with an 8.58 percent MoM growth. Even as Tata Motors is seeing outstanding sales in terms of Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max, the company has recently introduced Nexon Prime EV with updated features. Tata Motors will be adding these features free of cost to all existing Nexon EVs.

At No. 2 was MG ZS EV with a 45 percent YoY growth to 232 units in June 2022, up from 160 units sold in June 2021. The ZS EV commands a 7.51 percent share. Sales on a MoM basis dipped 6.07 percent from247 units sold in May 2022.

Hyundai Kona electric sales saw a 333.33 percent YoY growth to 52 units in the past month, up from 12 units sold in June 2021 leading to a 40 unit volume growth. The Kona EV commands a 1.68 percent share. MoM sales improved 92.59 percent over 27 units sold in May 2022.

BYD e6 is a recent entrant on this list. It was at No.4 with 48 units sold in the past month. This was a 14.29 percent MoM growth from 42 units sold in May 2022. BYD e6 electric MPV entered the India Book of Record for longest distance covered by an EV. It covered over 2203km from Mumbai to New Delhi, across 9 cities and 4 states.

Mahindra eVerito, Audi etron, BMW iX

Other electric cars in this list included the Mahindra eVerito of which the company sold 20 units in the past month, a 150 percent YoY increase over 8 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales increased 122.22 percent from 9 units sold in May 2022. Mahindra has recently teased 5 upcoming electric SUVs, all of which will be making their global debut on 15th August 2022.

Audi etron sales which had stood at just 1 unit in June 2021 increased 1300 percent YoY to 14 units in June 2022. It was also a 75 percent MoM growth from 8 units sold in May 2022. There were also 5 units of BMW iX/i4 sold last month dipping 44.44 percent MoM over 9 units sold in May 2022. Porsche Taycan and Jaguar i-Pace sales stood at 3 units respectively in June 2022. Taycan sales dipped 40 percent MoM from 5 units sold in May 2022 while i-Pace sales were down 57.14 percent from 7 units sold in May 2022.

Mercedes sold 1 unit of its EQC electric car in the past month, a 50 percent YoY de-growth over 2 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales dipped 80 percent as compared to 5 units sold in May 2022. There were also other electric car makers who sold 2 units in June 2022 relating to a 100 percent MoM growth over 1 units sold in May 2022.