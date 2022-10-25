Top 10 Electric Cars Sep 2022 – Nexon, Tigor, ZS, eVerito, Kona, e6

With 3,412 units in total, electric car sales September 2022 gained 172% YoY growth and 5.62% MoM growth

Electric cars are slowly gaining traction. With mass manufacturing of EVs, the cost will likely go down even further. Electric car sales September 2022 stood at 3,419 units with 172% YoY growth and 5.62% MoM growth.

Tata continues to be No 1 PV EV brand in India. With the launch of Tiago EV, Tata Motors has pushed its 4W EV portfolio even further. With 82.80% market share Tata Motors leads the 4W EV revolution in the country. Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV combined, sold 2,831 units and registered positive growth of 217.02% YoY and 2.39% MoM. These gains are opposed to 893 units sold in September 2021 and 2,765 in August 2022.

Volume gain for Tata stood at 1,938 units YoY and 66 units MoM. With Tiago EV deliveries starting in 2023, Tata’s 4W EV sales are expected to touch new heights and do the heavy lifting for this segment. In 2nd place, we have MG ZS EV. It sold 280 units last month over 327 units the previous month and registered a drop of 14.37% YoY and a drop of 11.39% MoM. Market share for MG ZS EV is 9.76%.

Electric Car Sales September 2022

Surprisingly, Mahindra eVerito sales are going strong (better than nothing) with 112 units sold last month over 19 units sold in the same time last year and 17 units sold a month before. eVerito registered 489.47% YoY growth and 558.82% MoM growth. Market share stood at 3.28%, up from 0.53% in August 2022.

Hyundai Kona EV stands at 4th spot with 74 units sold in September 2022 as opposed to just 7 units sold last year and 73 units sold the month before. Kona EV saw 957.14% YoY growth with 67 units gained YoY and 1.37% MoM growth by selling one unit more. Now that BYD e6 is sold as a PV and CV, there seems to be a slight rise in sales. Last year, BYD e6 couldn’t manage to sell a single unit and in August 2022, managed to push out 45 units. However, sales stood at 63 units last month, which is a 40% MoM growth.

Luxury 4W EV Sales

Like with the rise of EV popularity in mainstream segments, luxury 4W EVs are also springing up from time to time. Of those, BMW has managed to outsell its rivals. With iX and i4 in its arsenal, BMW managed to sell 27 units and registered an 8% growth MoM over 25 units sold the month before.

Porsche Taycan sold 13 units and registered 85.71% MoM growth over just 7 units sold in August 2022. In the same time period, Audi managed to sell 10 units of its e-tron. With 6 units sold in September 2021 and 14 units sold in August 2022, Audi registered a 66.67% YoY gain and a drop of 28.57% MoM.

Mercedes-Benz may not have outsold its German arch-rivals, but falls in the green completely in its backdrop. With 7 units sold, the three-pointed star gained 5 units and registered 250% YoY growth over just 2 units sold last year. With a gain of 3 units, registers 75% MoM growth over 4 units sold in August 2022.

Jaguar only managed to sell 1 unit of its I-Pace and lost 50% YoY as it sold 2 units last year. Others constitute just 1 unit as well.