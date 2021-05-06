Top 10 Hatchbacks April 2021 – WagonR Pips Swift To Become Best Seller

The overall decline in sales could be attributed to the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country

Despite the obsession with SUVs in India over the last few years, hatchbacks remain the mainstay of the passenger vehicle segment. It is still undoubtedly the most budget-friendly body style on offer despite the launch of a few very affordable subcompact SUVs.

As per usual norms, Maruti Suzuki dominates the hatchback segment thanks to a plethora of models under its sleeve. As many as six models of the Indo-Japanese carmaker have found themselves on the list of top ten selling hatchbacks in the country for the month of April 2021. Hyundai and Tata Motors make the rest of the list with two models each.

Maruti WagonR, Swift Lead Segment

The list is spearheaded by Maruti WagonR which pipped its cousin Swift to become the hottest selling hatchback. The company sold 18,656 units of the tallboy hatch last month in comparison to 18,757 units sold in March 2021 which means a slight dip of 101 units.

At the same time, the company sold 18,316 units of Swift in April this year as opposed to 21,714 units sold in the previous month. This results in a decline of MoM sales by 15.65 percent.

The third spot was taken by another Maruti in the form of Alto with 17,303 units sold last month. In comparison, the company sold 17,401 units of the entry-level hatch in March this year. It was followed by its premium hatchback sibling Baleno with a total sales volume of 16,384 units registered last month. In comparison, the figures for March stood at 21,217 units resulting in an MoM degrowth of 22.78 percent.

i10 Nios, S-Presso Shows MoM Growth

Hyundai made inroads into the list with Grand i10 Nios in fifth place as the Swift-rival managed to register a sales volume of 11,540 units in April this year. In March 2021, the Korean carmaker sold 11,020 units of i10 which resulted in MoM growth of 4.72 percent. It was followed by Maruti S-Presso with a sales volume of 7,738 units last month. In comparison, the carmaker sold 7,252 units of the micro crossover in March this year which translates to MoM growth of 6.70 percent.

Tata siblings Tiago and Altroz occupied the seventh and eighth spots respectively. While Tiago raked in 6,656 units for the homegrown carmaker, its premium hatch sibling recorded sales of 6,649 units. Both models witnessed a decline in MoM sales 3.4 percent and 11.93 percent respectively.

The list was wrapped up by Hyundai i20 and Maruti Ignis with a respective sales volume of 5,002 units and 4,522 units. These figures stood at 9,045 units and 4,359 units for i10 and Ignis respectively. While i20 saw an MoM decline of 44.70 percent and Ignis witnessed a growth of 3.7 percent.