Top 10 Hatchbacks Feb 2022 – Swift, Baleno, Punch, i10 NIOS, Altroz

Hatchback sales in February 2022 fell by 14 percent with only 4 cars reporting YoY sales growth

Hatchback sales fell 14.07 percent in February 2022. YoY sales fell to 1,19,769 units, down from 1,39,382 units. Volume loss stood at 19,613 units. MoM sales improved 4.21 percent, up from 1,14,928 units. Volume gain stood at 4,841 units. The list also includes cars like Punch, S-Presso, KUV100 – which are referred to as mini-SUVs by respective OEMs.

Top 10 Hatchbacks Feb 2022 – Maruti Dominates

The hatchback arena is one dominated by Maruti Suzuki for years. Swift tops the chart at 19,202 units, down from 20,264 units. Volume loss stood at 1,062 units at 5.24 percent decline. Market share stood at 16.77 percent. Mom sales were flat with Jan 22 sales at 19,108 units.

WagonR sales fell by over a fifth, down to 14,669 units. Sales fell from 18,728 units at volume loss of just over 4k units. Sales decline stood at 21.67 percent. MoM sales fell from 20,334 units to 5,665 units volume loss at a 27.86 percent decline. Baleno sales fell to 12,570 units from 20,070 units. This however will be corrected soon since the new Baleno was launched last month. Volume loss stood at 7.5k units at 37.37 percent decline. MoM sales were up from 6,791 units.

Maruti Alto sales fell to 11,551 units, down from about 17k units. Sales fell to 5,368 units at 31.73 percent. MoM Alto sales declined 6.41 percent, down from 12,342 units. Celerio sales are down at 9896 units, up from 6,214 units. Volume gain stood at 3,682 units at 59 percent growth. S-Presso sales are up at 8,140 units, up from just over 7k units. Volume gain stood at 1.1k units at 15.63 percent. Hyundai i20 sales fell to 5,830 units down from 9k units. Volume loss stood at 3,171 units, down at 35.23 percent.

Tiago, Altroz Sales Decline – Post Punch Launch

Tata Punch found its way to the top 10 hatchbacks sold at 9,592 units. MoM sales fell from 10k units. Hyundai i10 Nios sales fell to 8,552 units, down to 10,270 units. Volume loss stood at 1,718 units at 16.73 percent growth. Altroz sales fell by more than a quarter, down at 5k units from 6,832 units. Volume loss stood at 1,821 units at 26.65 percent decline. Tata Tiago sales fell to 4,489 units, down from 6,787 units at 2,298 units volume loss. Sales decline stood at 33.86 percent.

Maruti Ignis sales stood at just over 4k units, up from 3,340 units. Volume gain stood at 680 units. Sales gain stood at 20.36 percent. Hyundai Santro sales are reported at 2,393 units, up from 2,128 units. Volume gain stood at 265 units at 12.45 percent growth.

Renault Kwid sales fell to 1,924 units, down from 3,927 units. Volume loss stood at 2k units with sales having halved. Volkswagen Polo sales fell to 1,233 units, down from 1,937 units. Volume loss stood at 704 units at 36.34 percent decline.

Honda Jazz sales fell to 457 units, down from 856 units. Volume loss stood at 400 units. Redi-Go sales are down to 239 units from 889 units. KUV100 sales fell to a single unit from the meagre 4 units sold a year earlier. In the past 12 months, Toyota Glanza sales have stopped. With Ford India domestic operations stopped, Figo and Freestyle sales were 0. Datsun Go sales are down at naught as well.