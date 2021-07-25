Top 10 Hatchbacks Jan To June 2021 – Swift, Baleno, i20, Altroz, Tiago

Maruti Swift retained the No. 1 spot as it crossed the 1 lakh unit mark for H1 2021 – Doubling its sales as against the same period of 2020

Taking total sales of the top 10 hatchbacks into account, sales which stood at 6,07,152 units in Jan to June 2019, dipped to 3,19,853 units in the same period of 2020 while YTD sales currently stand at 5,85,763 units.

Swift, WagonR, Baleno, Alto

Maruti Suzuki commanded the list with the top 4 positions held by the Swift, WagonR, Baleno and Alto. The Ignis and Celerio came in at Nos. 9 and 10 respectively. Except for the Alto and Celerio, each of the other hatchbacks have noted increase in sales.

Swift holds a 17.45 percent market share with YTD sales at 1,02,206 units. This was practically a two fold increase over 51,862 units sold during the 2020 period and a marginal increase over 1,00,382 units sold in the same 6 month period of 2019. Maruti Suzuki conducts its sales in India via its Arena and Nexa dealerships. This expansive dealer and after-sales network, along with a highly affordable product range are the main reasons being the company’s success in the Indian market.

WagonR and Baleno sales also saw outstanding YTD growth from 50,789 units and 54,363 units sold respectively in the 2020 period to 94,839 units and 93,823 units sold from Jan to June 2021. The Baleno however suffered a de-growth when compared to sales of 98,145 units sold in the same period of 2019. Alto sales also dipped when comparing the Jan to June 2019 period to that of 2021.

Currently holding a market share of 14.62 percent, Alto sales which had stood at 1,22,830 units in the first 6 months of 2019 dipped to 56,486 units in the same period of 2020 but improved to 85,616 units in the 2021 period. Maruti Suzuki Ignis sales have been steadily rising to YTD sales of 20,129 units while the Celerio suffered de-growth with sales steadily falling to a low of 19,175 units in the YTD period.

Hyundai i10 Grand and i20

Hyundai i10 Grand and the i20 have featured on the list of top 10 best-selling hatchbacks during the January to June periods of 2019, 2020 and 2021. YTD sales of the i10 Grand increased to 56,286 units with a market share of 9.61 percent. This was against 51,194 units sold in the same period of 2019 and 27,785 units sold in the first 6 months of 2020. i20 Elite sales have dipped from 64,108 units sold in Jan to June 2019 to 41,326 units sold YTD. Sales in the same period of 2020 had been at 23,954 units due to several days of plant and showrooms being shut as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tata Motors had the Altroz and Tiago on the list. Altroz sales increased from 12,941 units sold in the first 6 months of 2020 to 37,655 units in the corresponding period of 2021. The Altroz currently holds a 6.43 percent market share.

Last week, Tata Motors launched Dark Edition versions of several models. This also includes the Tata Altroz Dark Edition that is priced from from Rs 8.71 lakh. The launch of these special Dark Edition are sure to boost sales. Tata Tiago YTD sales were at 34,708 units, up from 14,287 units sold in the same period of 2020 but down from 37,592 units sold in the 2019 period.