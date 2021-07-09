Top 10 Hatchbacks June 2021 – Tata Altroz Overtakes Hyundai i20

Maruti Swift recorded the highest YoY growth of 341.7 percent – Tata Altroz recorded sales of over 6k

Hatchback still remains a strong segment for mass manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki since the budget-centric nature of the Indian market. The Indo-Japanese brand has strengthened its image as the largest carmaker in the country over the years mainly due to its strong lineup of small cars.

Out of the top ten cars dispatched to dealerships last month, eight of them belonged to Maruti. The company further solidified its image in the hatchback segment when six of the top ten hatches dispatched to showrooms all over India in June 2021 rolled out from its assembly lines.

Maruti Suzuki Clear Dominant

Maruti WagonR became not just the highest-selling hatchback but the best-selling car overall for last month with a volume of 19,447 units recorded. In comparison, the company sold 6,972 units of the tallboy hatch during the same month last year registering a YoY growth of 179 percent. It was followed by Swift with a monthly sales of 17,727 units against 4,013 units sold in June 2020. This resulted in YoY growth of 341.7 percent.

The carmaker’s premium hatchback- Baleno, joined its other siblings at the third spot with 14,701 units sold last month. In June last year, the figure stood at 4,300 thus translating to YoY growth of 242 percent. Maruti’s entry-level model Alto is placed fourth in the list with 12,513 units dispatched to dealerships across the country in June this year. The micro hatch managed a YoY growth of 71.5 percent.

Hyundai, Tata also feature in list

Hyundai broke into the list with Grand i10 Nios occupying the fifth spot with 8,787 units sold last month as opposed to 3,593 units sold in June last year. This resulted in YoY growth of 144.6 percent.

This was followed by Tata Motors’ premium hatchback Altroz with 6,350 units sold last month in comparison to 3,104 units in June last year leading to A YoY growth of 104.5 percent. Altroz was followed by its immediate Korean rival Hyundai i20 with 6,333 units sold last month.

The premium hatch recorded YoY growth of 133 percent since it registered monthly sales of 2,718 units. Maruti’s crossover hatch S-Presso took the eighth spot with 4,926 units shipped to dealerships across the country. This resulted in YoY growth of 55.8 percent in comparison to 3,160 units sold in June last year. Tata Tiago joined the list with 4,881 units sold last month instead of 4,069 units in June 2020, therefore, translating to YoY growth of 20 percent.

The list was wrapped up with another Maruti hatch Ignis which recorded a YoY growth of 150 percent. Against 1,1432 units sold in June last year, during the same period this year, the company sold 3,583 units of Ignis.