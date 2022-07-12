Top 10 Hatchbacks June 2022 – WagonR, Swift, Punch, i20, Altroz

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was number 1 selling hatchback in the past month, in fact, it was the best-selling car across all segments combined

Even as SUVs are a much favoured segment in today’s market, hatchbacks are also high in demand. In June 2022, hatchback sales increased 12.53 percent YoY to 1,21,908 units from 1,08,333 units sold in June 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 6.51 percent over 1,14,453 units sold in May 2021.

Once again, it was Maruti Suzuki that led the segment with four of its models. The WagonR, though experiencing a 1.32 percent YoY decline in sales, was at No. 1 with 19,190 units sold, down from 19,447 units sold in June 2021. This was a 257 unit volume decline while the WagonR commanded a 15.74 percent share. This was higher when compared to May 2022 at 14.69 percent when sales stood at 16,814 units.

Top 10 Hatchbacks June 2022

YoY sales de-growth was also seen in the case of the Maruti Swift which dipped 8.54 percent to 16,213 units from 17,727 units sold in June 2021 to command a 13.30 percent share. MoM sales increased 14.72 percent over 14,133 units sold in May 2022 when share percentage stood at 12.35. Maruti Suzuki noted a YoY and MoM sales growth both for the Baleno and Alto. Baleno sales improved 9.54 percent to 16,103 units from 14,701 units sold in June 2021 with a 1,402 unit volume growth and 13.21 percent share. In May 2021, Swift sales stood at 13,970 units relating to a 15.27 percent growth.

Maruti Alto at No. 4 posted a 10.21 percent YoY growth to 13,790 units up 1,277 units over 12,513 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also improved by 6.63 percent from 12,933 units sold in May 2021. Maruti Suzuki is offering hefty discounts through the month of July 2022 extending upto Rs 74,000. This discount is across all models in the company lineup except on the newly launched Brezza and Ertiga.

Breaking the Maruti Suzuki hold in this segment was the Tata Punch with 10,414 units sold in June 2022 to command an 8.54 percent share. MoM sales improved by 1.69 percent from 10,241 units sold in May 2022 when share percentage stood at 8.95.

Tata, Hyundai Hatchback Sales June 2022

Hyundai India that regained its No. 2 spot among leading automakers in India, saw its i10 NIOS at No.6 with a 2.33 percent YoY growth to 8,992 units, up from 8,787 units sold in June 2021. This was however, a 1.60 percent MoM de-growth over 9,138 units sold in May 2022. Demand surged 1054.65 percent YoY for the Maruti Celerio to 8,683 units in June 2022, up from 752 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales increased 35.71 percent from 6,398 units sold in May 2022.

Sales of Hyundai i20 was at 7,921 units last month and posted YoY and MoM growth. There was also the Altroz on the list with 5,366 units sold last month down 15.50 percent YoY over 6,350 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales improved 9.22 percent from 4,913 units sold in May 2022.

Lower down the order was Tiago (5,310 units), Ignis (4,960 units) and Kwid (2,560 units) each posting a YoY growth. YoY sales de-growth was seen in the case of Glanza (1,129 units) and S-Presso (652 units) by 56.34 percent and 86.76 percent respectively while MoM sales also dipped 61.75 percent and 85.43 percent respectively.

Honda has seen increased demand for the Jazz hatchback with 593 units sold last month, up 144.03 percent over 243 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also improved 94.43 percent from 305 units sold in May 2022. There were also 25 units of the Polo and 7 units of Santro hatchback sold in June 2022 as both have been officially discontinued.