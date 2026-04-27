Top 10 Hatchbacks March 2026 – WagonR, Baleno, Swift, Alto, Tiago, i20, i10, Glanza, Altroz

Hatchback sales in March 2026 stood at 87,702 units, registering a marginal growth of 1.28% YoY as compared to 86,591 units sold in March 2025. While overall growth remains largely flat, the segment continues to be dominated by Maruti Suzuki, with multiple models in the top positions.

Hatchback Sales March 2026

At the top of the charts is Maruti WagonR, which sold 17,025 units, although it witnessed a slight YoY decline of 0.87%. Close behind is Maruti Baleno with 16,392 units, showing a strong growth of 32.65%, making it one of the key gainers in the segment. Maruti Swift, on the other hand, reported a notable decline of 18.04% YoY, with sales at 14,545 units.

Maruti Alto also posted healthy growth of 16.70% YoY, with 11,515 units sold, continuing to remain relevant in the entry-level hatchback space. In the mid-segment, Tata Tiago (including EV) recorded 7,119 units, down 10.41% YoY. Meanwhile, Hyundai i20 posted 5,614 units, registering a solid growth of 26.10%, indicating steady demand in the premium hatchback space.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS remained stable with 5,032 units, showing marginal growth of 0.84%. Toyota Glanza, essentially a rebadged Baleno, saw flat performance with 3,470 units and a minor decline of 0.89%. Tata Altroz emerged as another strong gainer, growing 41.38% YoY with 2,344 units sold, indicating improved traction in its segment.

Among Maruti’s smaller hatchbacks, Celerio and Ignis saw significant declines. Celerio sales dropped 40.34% YoY to 1,353 units, while Ignis declined 34.21% to 1,250 units. S-Presso witnessed one of the steepest drops in the segment, falling 87.36% YoY to just 226 units, highlighting weakening demand in the entry hatchback space. Renault Kwid also reported a decline of 15.60% YoY with 449 units sold.

MG Comet EV posted strong growth of 294.22% YoY with 682 units, albeit on a low base. Citroen C3 also saw a sharp increase of 440% YoY, reaching 648 units. On the other hand, Citroen eC3 EV declined 67.80% YoY with just 38 units, indicating inconsistent demand in the affordable EV hatchback space.

MoM Trends – WagonR, Baleno Lead Growth

On a month-on-month basis, hatchback sales grew by 5.79%, up from 82,904 units in February 2026. WagonR and Alto were key contributors, growing 14.38% and 17.66% respectively. Baleno also posted a healthy 12.03% MoM growth.

However, Swift remained largely flat with a slight decline of 1.94%, while Hyundai i20 and i10 NIOS also saw marginal drops. Among smaller models, Celerio recorded strong MoM recovery at 56.96%, while Ignis and S-Presso continued to decline.

Overall, hatchback segment growth remains modest, with strong performance from Baleno, Alto and Altroz balancing declines from Swift, entry-level Maruti models and select EVs. Maruti continues to dominate the space, but shifting buyer preferences and rising SUV demand are clearly impacting traditional hatchback volumes.