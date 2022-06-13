Top 10 Hatchbacks May 2022 – WagonR, Swift, Punch, NIOS, Altroz

Hatchback sales for May 2022 reported at YoY and MoM growth; Total sales up at 1,14,453 units

Hatchbacks is where the sheer dominance of Maruti Suzuki comes alive. In May 2022, WagonR sales topped the chart at 16,814 units. YoY sales for all cars, and total sales are reported at noticeable growth. This is owing to low base sales in May 2021 keeping in mind an aggressive wave of Covid-19. A lot has changed since, and market response is a testament to improved market sentiment.

Total hatchback sales were reported at 1,14,453 units in May 2022. MoM sales were up 7.35 percent from 1,06,615 units at volume gain of 7,838 units. Maruti WagonR was at the top with YoY sales up from just over 2k units. MoM sales fell from 17,766 units at volume loss of 952 units to a 5.36 percent decline.

Top 10 Hatchbacks May 2022

Maruti Swift YoY sales more than doubled at 14,133 units, up from 7,005 units. MoM sales improved from 8,898 units at volume gain of 5,235 units. Sales growth is reported at 58.83 percent. Maruti Baleno YoY sales were up at 14k units from 4.8k units. Volume growth is reported at over 9.1k units. MoM sales were up from just below 11k units. Volume growth stood at about 3k units at 27.72 percent growth.

Maruti Alto sales are reported at around 13k units at volume gain of just under 10k units. MoM sales were up from 10,443 units at volume gain of 2.5k units. Tata Punch, the newest entrant reported sales at 10,241 units. April sales were similar at 10,132 units at 1 percent growth.

Hyundai i10 Nios sales stood at 9,138 units. MoM sales were similar at 9,123 units. Maruti Celerio sales are reported at 6.4k units, and Ignis at 5k units. MoM Celerio sales fell from 7,066 units to a 9.45 percent decline. Volume loss stood at 668 units. MoM Ignis sales were up 31.82 percent from 3,815 units. Volume gain stood at 1.2k units.

Altroz vs i20 vs Glanza

Tata Altroz sales stood at 4,913 units, and Tiago at 4,561 units. MoM Altroz sales were up 15 percent from 4,266 units. Tiago MoM sales fell by 10 percent, down from 5,062 units at volume loss of 501 units. Together, both cars accounted for almost 10k units in May 2022. Maruti S-Presso sales followed closely at 4,475 units. S-Presso MoM sales fell by a third, down from 6.7k units.

Hyundai i20 sales are reported at 4,463 units. MoM sales fell by 5.18 percent, down from 4,707 units. Toyota Glanza sales were just shy of 3k units. MoM sales were up from 2,646 units. Volume gain stood at 306 units. Hyundai Santro sales are reported at 2.6k units. MoM sales are up from 1,793 units at volume gain of 815 units.

Renault Kwid sales are much lower these days at 1,520 units. MoM sales fell from 2,066 units to a 26.43 percent decline. Jazz sales were at a mere 305 units. MoM sales fell by a third, down from 472 units. Volkswagen Polo sales have ceased. In its last month in April 2022, 728 units were sold.