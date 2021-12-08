Top 10 Hatchbacks Nov 2021 – WagonR, Swift, Punch, Tiago, i20

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was the best-selling hatchback in India in November 2021 and the only one in this segment to show positive YoY growth

Recent months have seen the Indian auto industry having to contend with severe shortage in supplies of parts and semi-conductors. This is in addition to existing constraints felt due to the pandemic situation in the country and rising input costs. The recently concluded festive season also brought no cheer to the segment as it turned out to be the worst in a decade.

The attached list of top 10 hatchbacks sold in the country in November 2021 sees only the Maruti WagonR showing some positive sales while every other model suffered a YoY de-growth. With a YoY increase of 3.6 percent, sales of the WagonR stood at 16,853 units in the past month, up from 16,256 units sold in November 2020.

Top 10 Hatchbacks Nov 2021

Next in line was Maruti Suzuki Swift compact hatchback. Sales dipped 21 percent YoY to 14,568 units sold last month, down from 18,498 units sold in the same month of the previous year. The Swift has been in markets for 15 years. It received a mild update in early 2021 when new colour options and some features were added.

Maruti Alto entry-level hatchback was in a third spot with 13,812 unit sales last month, down 9.8 percent over 15,321 units sold in November 2020. The new gen Alto is also on the card to debut later next year. Spy shots show larger dimensions and an SUVish stance like S-Presso.

Next up was Maruti Baleno premium hatchback with a 44.4 percent YoY de-growth. Sales which had stood at 17,872 units in November 2020 dipped to 9,931 units last month. Like Alto, Baleno is also getting ready to get a new gen update next year.

Tata Punch Enters, Altroz Out

Baleno was followed at No.5 by Tata Punch. The new small car from Tata has become the first in the list to break the Maruti stronghold. Tata Punch sales stood at 6,110 units. Thanks to Punch, Altroz has been kicked out of the top 10 hatchbacks list for Nov 2021.

On No 6 is Celerio new gen with an 8.6 percent de-growth. It registered 5,969 units last month, down from 6,533 units sold in November 2020. The second-gen Celerio was launched in early November 2021. It is priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and even as official bookings and deliveries commenced in November, it commands a waiting period of 2-3 months depending on cities.

Hyundai Grand i10 at No. 6. Sales dipped 60 percent YoY to 5,486 units, down from 14,003 units sold in November 2020. Tata Tiago, the 4 Star rated hatchback followed at No. 7 with 4,998 units sold last month, down 15 percent from 5,890 units sold in November 2020.

The Hyundai i20 also posted a YoY de-growth of 51.7 percent to 4,391 units in the past month from 9,096 units sold in November 2020 while Maruti S-Presso sales dipped 44.9 percent to 3,861 units from 7,018 units sold in the same month last year.

The Tata Altroz missed a spot in the top 10 list of best-selling hatchbacks in November 2021. It was on the 11th spot with 3,025 units sold in the past month, down 51.6 percent over 6,260 units sold in November 2020.