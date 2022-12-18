Top 10 Hatchbacks Nov 2022 – Baleno, Swift, i10, WagonR, Altroz

Even though there was a 21.26% YoY growth, hatchback sales November 2022 showed 10.85% MoM decline with volume loss accounting for 13,231 units

Hatchback sales are the highest in India when other segments are considered. With many budget options like Alto and WagonR, Celerio and the likes, hatchbacks attract a lot of buyers. Hatchback sales November 2022 favoured Maruti Suzuki the most with all of its hatchback lineup falling within the top 12.

Highest-seller is Baleno with 20,945 hatchbacks sold last month. When compared to previous gen Baleno sold last year, sales doubled YoY and grew 22.14% MoM. Volume gained was 11,014 units YoY and 3,796 units MoM, both of which are the highest figures on this list. Baleno alone constitutes 19.26% of hatchback sales in India.

Top 10 Hatchbacks Nov 2022

Alto and Swift took 2nd and 3rd spots with figures lying close together at 15,663 and 15,153 units respectively. Both Alto and Swift follow a similar pattern by registering 13.40% and 4.02% YoY growth and 26.33% and 12.06% MoM decline respectively. Last month, Alto and Swift commanded 14.41% and 13.94% market share.

WagonR took 4th spot with 14,720 units. WagonR’s figures fell by 12.66% YoY and 17.97% MoM. Volume lost was 2,133 units YoY and 3,225 units MoM. 5th highest-seller i10 NIOS sales were almost half as much as WagonR and it registered 45.65% YoY growth. There was a 10.10% MoM decline, though. Hyundai i20 sales fell to 7,236 units in November 2022.

Sales grew by 64.79% YoY and declined by 7.4% MoM. Tiago managed to register YoY growth by the skin of its teeth with 1.98%. With just 5,097 units sold last month, sales fell short compared to 7,187 units sold a month before and saw a decline of 29.08% MoM. With 5,087 units, Maruti Suzuki Ignis almost matched Tiago’s figures.

Unlike Tiago, Ignis saw growth in both YoY and MoM analysis by 239.36% and 7.25% respectively. Almost matching Tiago and Ignis, we have Tata Altroz at 9th spot with 5,084 units sold last month. Altroz gained sales by 68.07% YoY and 6.58% MoM. Volume growth for Altroz stood at 2,059 units YoY and 314 units MoM.

Jazz Sales Down To 20 Units

Despite being the same car as Baleno, Glanza sold 4,393 units and sales more than doubled YoY and grew 16.62% MoM. S-Presso and Celerio sold 2,588 and 2,438 units and secured 11th and 12th spots respectively. Both of them fell into the red completely. Renault Kwid sold 1,497 hatchbacks and saw YoY growth of 61.66%, while MoM figures fell by 20.96%.

Citroen C3 being the newest entrant into the Indian hatchback scene, is not showing MoM growth. Being a new brand, we can see a boost in sales as more dealerships spring up. With just 804 units sold last month, sales fell by 31.86% MoM. Being at the end of its product cycle, Honda Jazz sold just 20 vehicles last month.

In total, Indian hatchback sales November 2022 charts show an impressive 21.26% YoY growth with 1,08,733 units sold in November 2022 as opposed to 89,667 units sold in November 2021. That said, figures dropped by 10.85% MoM as opposed to 1,21,964 units sold in October 2022.