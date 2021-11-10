Top 10 Hatchbacks Oct 2021 – WagonR, Swift, i20, Tiago, Altroz

October 2021 has turned out to be one of those rare months when all hatchbacks have reported negative YoY growth

While market demand remains strong, issues on the supply side are likely to have resulted in low sales numbers. As may be recalled, there’s a global shortage of semiconductor chips. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra are among the ones that have been deeply impacted by shortage of essential auto components.

In October 2021, collective sales of the top ten hatchbacks were at 81,266 units. YoY de-growth is close to 40%, as compared to 1,34,311 units sold in October last year. Maruti has five, Hyundai and Tata Motors have two each and Renault has one car in the top ten list.

Top 10 Hatchbacks Oct 2021 – Maruti leads

Even with reduced sales, Maruti Suzuki continue to be the dominant player in entry-level as well as premium hatchback segment. It has 4 cars in top 5 and 5 cars in top 10. Collective sales of these five hatchbacks are at 58,919 units, which is market share of 72.50%.

At number one in the list is Alto with sales of 17,389 units in October. YoY growth is down by -2.5%, as compared to 17,850 units sold in October last year. Share in top 10 hatch sales is at 21.39%. Alto is slated to get a generation update next year. The new model has been spotted on road tests. New-gen Alto appears to have larger dimensions than the current model. It will be based on Heartect platform and could get a more muscular profile.

Baleno is second with sales of 15,573 units in October. YoY growth is down by -29%, as compared to 21,971 units sold in October last year. Percentage share in sales is at 19.16%. Baleno is expected to get its next-gen update soon. It will have a range of exterior and interior updates. Maruti could also introduce the sportier RS variant of Baleno. It will allow improved competencies against rivals like i20 N Line and Altroz iTurbo.

WagonR is third with sales of 12,335 units in October. YoY growth is down by -34%, as compared to 18,703 units sold in October last year. Share in sales is at 15.17%. In its home market Japan, WagonR will be getting its 7th-gen makeover later this year. It will have cosmetic enhancements as well as a R06D in-line 3-cylinder motor.

Swift YoY loss highest

Placed at fourth place in the list, Maruti Swift has highest YoY loss in percentage terms. A total of 9,180 units were sold in October. YoY loss is -62.6%, as compared to 24,589 units sold in October last year. Share in sales is at 11.29%.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is at fifth spot with sales of 6,042 units in October. YoY sales are down by -56.8%, as compared to 14,003 units sold in October last year. Share in sales is at 7.43%. Other hatchbacks in top ten list include Tata Altroz (5,128 units), Maruti S-Presso (4,442), Hyundai i20 + i20 N Line (4,414), Tata Tiago (4,040) and Renault Kwid (2,723).