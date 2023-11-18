Top 10 Hatchbacks Oct 2023 – Swift, Baleno, Altroz, i20, Tiago, Glanza, i10

Major players in the hatchback segment including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors with MG, Renault and Citroen adding some numbers

Hatchback sales in India in October 2023 stood more or less parallel with sub-compact SUV sales with both scoring above the 1 lakh unit mark with both contributing a major share to overall automobile sales. Total hatchback sales last month stood at 1,10,291 units relating to a 5.75 percent YoY de-growth over 1,17,024 units sold in October 2022. However, sales improved MoM by 16.12 percent from 94,983 units sold in September 2023.

Hatchback sales October 2023

Maruti Suzuki dominated the hatchback segment with 5 of its models in the top 10 list. Maruti WagonR was the best-selling hatchback last month with 22,080 units sold, up 23.04 percent over 17,945 units sold in October 2022 relating to a 4,135 unit volume growth and a 20.02 percent market share. It was also a MoM growth for the WagonR, sales of which grew by 35.88 percent from 16,250 units sold in September 2023. Not only was the WagonR the best–selling hatchback in India but it also commanded the list of top 10 cars sold in the country last month.

Maruti Suzuki Swift was the 2nd best-selling hatchback last month with 20,598 units sold, up 19.54 percent from 17,231 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales also improved by 40.09 percent from 14,703 units sold in September 2023. Maruti is actively testing the 4th gen Swift. It was recently unveiled at Japan Mobility Show and has also been spied on test in India showing significant design updates over its current counterpart. In 3rd position was the Baleno though sales dipped YoY and MoM by 3.24 percent and 9.90 percent respectively to 16,594 units.

Maruti Alto, at No. 4 last month, recorded sales of 11,200 units sold, down 47.32 percent over 21,260 units sold in October 2022.MoM sales improved by 43.76 percent from 7,791 units sold in September 2023. The Alto hatchback currently commands a 10.15 percent market share.

Hyundai i20 broke the Maruti Suzuki stronghold with 7,212 unit sales last month down 7.70 percent from 7,814 units sold in October 2022. It was an 11.28 percent MoM growth from 6,481 units sold in September 2023. From the Hyundai stables was also the i10 NIOS with 6,552 units sold relating to a 26.01 percent YoY de-growth but a 25.45 percent growth on a MoM basis.

Tata Motors had the Altroz and Tiago/EV at Nos. 7 and 8 on this list with 5,984 units and 5,356 units sold respectively. While Altroz sales grew by 25.45 percent YoY, it was a 25.48 percent de-growth for i20 NIOs. Both these hatchbacks also posted a dip in sales on a MoM basis.

Toyota Glanza, Maruti Celerio, S-Presso – Sales October 2023

Lower down the sales list was the Toyota Glanza, sales of which improved by 25.40 percent YoY to 4,724 units, up from 3,767 units sold in October 2022. It was a marginal dip in sales volumes by 0.06 percent when compared to 4,727 units sold in September 2023.

Maruti Suzuki once again entered the fray with two of its hatchbacks Celerio and S-Presso with 4,317 units and 3,368 units sold respectively in October 2023. Both these hatchbacks showed excellent performance on MoM basis with a 32.99 percent and 31.56 percent growth.

The list of best-selling hatchbacks also included the MG Comet of which 1,036 units were sold last month, a MoM growth of 1.57 percent from 1,020 units sold in September 2023. There was also the Renault Kwid (869 units), Citroen C3 (222 units) and Citroen eC3 (179 units) sold last month.