Top 10 Hatchbacks Sep 2021 – Alto, Baleno, WagonR, Altroz, i20

Maruti Suzuki Swift which usually features in the top three in the list of highest-selling cars were pushed to the tenth spot in the list of hatchbacks

The passenger vehicle market faced a massive YoY decline of 36.6 percent in September this year. This primarily could be attributed to production constraints caused by the semiconductor chip shortage all over the world. This also reflects on the segment-wise sales chart, especially for hatchbacks.

Top 10 Hatchbacks Sep 2021 – Maruti dominates

Out of the top ten hatchbacks sold by OEMs last month, five of them belonged to Maruti Suzuki. The segment was led by Maruti Alto with 12,143 units dispatched by the largest carmaker in India. During September last year, Maruti dispatched 18,246 units of the micro hatch which resulted in a YoY decline of 33 percent.

The second spot was grabbed by Maruti Baleno with 8,077 units sold last month as opposed to 19,433 units during September last year. This translated to a YoY decline of 58 percent. WagonR occupied the third spot with 7,632 units sold in September this year. During the same period last year, Maruti sold 17,581 units of the tallboy hatch which has led to YoY degrowth of 57 percent.

Tata, Hyundai also witness fall

With a monthly sales volume of 5,772 units last month, Tata Altroz grabbed the fourth spot. The premium hatchback registered a negative YoY growth of 3 percent as 5,952 units of it were dispatched by the company during September last year.

Altroz was followed by its immediate rival Hyundai i20 with a sales figure of 5,153 units recorded last month. In September last year, i20 registered a volume of 9,852 units which led to a 48 percent YoY decline.

Tata Tiago followed i20 very closely with 5,121 units sold in September this year. During the same month last year, 9,852 units of Tiago were sold which has resulted in a 16 percent YoY decline. Grand i10 registered a monthly volume of 4,168 units which is a 60 percent YoY degrowth. The monthly volume recorded in September last year stood at 10,385 units.

Swift stood last

Maruti S-Presso recorded a volume of 2,793 units last month which translated to YoY degrowth of 69 percent. The Indo-Japanese carmaker dispatched 9,000 units of the micro UV in September last year. It was trailed by its closest rival- Renault Kwid with 2,710 units recorded last month. During the same period last year, 4,513 units of the hatchback were dispatched across the country by the French carmaker.

The most surprising name stood at the tenth spot with only 2,520 units dispatched last month instead of 22,643 units during September last year. Maruti Swift is usually figured in the top three hatchbacks but with the company cutting down on production, Swift has to bear the brunt of a low output volume.