Top 10 Hatchbacks Sep 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Baleno, i20, Tiago, Altroz

Hatchback sales have been on the rise again. Country’s least expensive product, Alto, tops the chart with 24,844 units sold last month. Alto registered 104.6% YoY growth and 72.67% MoM growth over 12,701 units sold in September 2021 and 10,456 units sold in August 2022. Alto’s volume gain stood at 12,701 units YoY and 10,456 units MoM. Market share grew from 12.31% to 19.33% last month.

Continuing Maruti’s absolute domination in hatchback segment, we have WagonR, Baleno and Swift in 2nd, 3rd and 4th places respectively. WagonR sold 20,078 units, Baleno sold 19,369 units and Swift sold 11,988 units in September 2022. YoY growth stood at 163.08%, 139.80% and 375.71% respectively over sales commenced in September 2021.

MoM growth stood at 9.13%, 5.16% and 6.32% respectively over sales commenced in August 2022. 4th generation Swift is in the works and is likely to take Maruti’s fortunes higher. 5th and 6th spots are occupied by Hyundai’s i10 NIOS and i20. With 9,459 units, NIOS gains 126.94% YoY and 1.99% MoM. i20 sold 7,275 units and witnessed 41.18% YoY growth and a 3.74% drop in sales.

Tiago sold 6,936 units last month and over 5,121 units a year ago and registered 35.44% YoY growth. Like i20, Tiago witnessed a 3.79% drop in sales MoM over 7,209 units sold in previous month. Maruti’s Ignis sold 5,750 units over a mere 522 units sold in September 2021 and saw a staggering 1001.53% YoY growth. MoM growth stood at 0.07%.

Celerio saw 5,390 buyers last month and registered a drop of 7.89% MoM. Volume loss stood at 463 units MoM. Tata’s “Gold Standard” Altroz lost 9.44% sales YoY, however, gained 5.21% MoM. With 5,227 units sold last month, Altroz volume gain MoM stood at 259 units.

S-Presso sold 4,730 units and registered a nice 69% YoY growth and with 1,937 units volume gain over 2,793 units sold last year. MoM sales dwindled with a 39.16% drop. Toyota Glanza’s backdrop was in the green throughout with doubled sales. Glanza saw 100% growth YoY and 17.17% growth MoM.

KUV100, Santro & Polo Discontinued

At 13th spot, we have Renault’s Kwid which sold 2,001 units in September 2022 and lost 26.16% sales YoY over 2,710 units sold last year with 709 units volume drop. Kwid shows some recovery MoM with 17.43% MoM growth. Citroen’s mass market hatchback C3, is going strong with 1,354 units sold and witnessed 64.12% MoM growth. Lastly, we have Honda Jazz which only sold 618 units and witnessed a 7.35% YoY drop and 37.95% MoM growth. Santro, Polo and KUV100 are discontinued.

Total hatchback sales September 2022 stood at 1,28,547 units with a 108.41% YoY growth over 61,681 units sold in September 2022 with a volume gain of 66,866 units. With 1,16,848 units sold in August 2022, this segment saw 10.01% MoM growth with 11,699 units volume gain.