Top 10 Mid-Size SUV Sales Sept 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, Alcazar, Safari, Harrier, Hector

Mid-size SUV sales grew on a YoY and MoM basis with Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 taking top 2 spots

In our earlier reports we had looked at sales in the sub-4 meter SUV and compact SUV (4.2m – 4.4m) segments. We now assess sales in the mid-size SUV segment which has also posted outstanding demand in September 2024. SUVs in each of these categories were boosted by festive buying and discounts being presented to further augment sales.

Mid-Size SUV Sales YoY vs. MoM Comparison

Mid-size SUV sales grew to 31,915 units in the past month. This was a 16.93% YoY growth from 27,295 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales also saw a 6.26% improvement from 30,035 units sold in August 2024. Let us further assess the performance of each of the models on this list.

Mahindra Scorpio/N headed the list with 14,438 unit sales in the past month. This was a 21.88% YoY and 4.72% MoM growth. Scorpio sales stood at 11,846 units in Sept 2023 and at 13,787 units in Aug 2024 to command a 45.24% share on this list.

Also from Mahindra stables was XUV700. Sales surged by 12.75% YoY to 9,646 units, up from 8,555 units sold in Sept 2023. It also related to a 7.09% MoM growth from 9,007 units sold in Aug 2024 to command a 30.22% share. Together, the Scorpio and XUV700 held a 75% market share. The company is set to expand the lineup of these two mid-size SUVs with petrol hybrid versions sometime in 2026 which could take fuel efficiency to a whole new level.

At No. 3 was the Hyundai Alcazar. Sales were up 37.18% YoY to 2,712 units, up from 1,977 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales growth was in triple digits with a 145.43% rise over 1,105 units sold in Aug 2024. The facelifted version of the Alcazar is larger in dimensions and offered in more innovative colour options while it also sees a plethora of interior updates and features and Level 2 ADAS.

Mid-size SUVs Sept 2024 Tata Harrier and Safari – YoY Growth, MoM Decline

Next in line were the two models from Tata Motors, the Safari and Harrier. Both of these mid-size SUVs have seen increased YoY demand to 1,644 units and 1,600 units respectively while MoM sales dipped by 15.74% and 15.43% respectively. Tata Motors has extended hefty discounts through the festive season, likely to cause increased demand for these two models in the month ahead.

Lower down the sales list, each of the 5 mid-size SUVs have seen a decrease in YoY sales. MG Hector has posted a 47.98% YoY decline to 1,380 units from 2,653 units sold in Sept 2023 while MoM sales fell by 23.93% from 1,814 units sold in Aug 2024.

Jeep Compass has also seen a de-growth by 20.72% to 310 units while it did show off a MoM growth by 10.71% over 280 units sold in Aug 2024. The list also included the Hyundai Tucson (98 units), VW Tiguan (86 units) and Citroen C5 Aircross (1 units) posting a hefty YoY decline in demand.