Top 10 Mid Size SUVs April 2023 – Scorpio, XUV700, Hector, Harrier, Safari

Mahindra Scorpio / N continued its mid-size SUV reign in April 2023 which along with the XUV700 commanded a 57 percent market share

Following our earlier report of top 10 SUV sales and sub-4 meter SUV sales and compact SUV sales, we now take a look at the sales in the mid-size SUV segment. This segment is currently headed by two offerings from Mahindra – Scorpio/N and XUV700, both of which also command a long waiting period which could stretch to 10-11 months in certain variants.

The mid-size SUV segment has seen a 47.73 percent YoY increase in sales in April 2023. Sales stood at 25,183 units in the past month, up from 17,047 units sold in April 2022. This was an 8,136 unit volume growth. MoM sales however, dipped 3.62 percent over 26,130 units sold in March 2023.

Mid-size SUV Sales April 2023

Leading the segment was Mahindra Scorpio / N. Scorpio sales stood at 9,617 units in April 2023. This was a 254.61 percent YoY growth over 2,712 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales also improved by 9.43 percent from 8,788 units sold in March 2023. Market share improved to 38.19 percent from 33.63 percent MoM.

Also from Mahindra stables was XUV700. Sales improved 5.85 percent YoY from 4,494 units in April 2022 to 4,757 units in April 2023. MoM sales dipped 6.85 percent from 5,107 units sold in March 2023. These increased sales saw the XUV700 reach an important milestone of 1 lakh units in 20 months since launch in August 2021. It averages monthly sales of around 4,881 units and demand for certain variants stretches upto 48 weeks.

At No. 3 was MG Hector/Plus with 3,103 units sold in April 2023, up 114.30 percent over 1,448 units sold in April 2022. This was volume growth of 1,655 units with a 12.32 percent market share. MoM sales however, fell by 24.41 percent as compared to 4,105 units sold in March 2023. Hector prices have just been hiked by Rs 61,000 while the company has reintroduced the Shine variant in the Hector lineup.

Tata Harrier found a 4th position on this list with 2,783 units sold in the past month which was a marginal 0.07 percent YoY growth over 2,785 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales saw an 8.67 percent growth over 2,561 units sold in March 2023.

Compass, Tiguan, C5 Aircross sales decline

Hyundai Alcazar posted a YoY and MoM decline in sales to 2,037 units in April 2023. This was a 15.90 percent YoY and 19.13 percent MoM decline from 2,400 units and 2,519 units sold in April 2022 and March 2023 respectively.

There were also 2,029 units of the Tata Safari and 550 units of the Tucson sold in April 2023 with the Tucson posting a 1071.21 percent YoY growth from just 47 units sold in April 2022. Sales de-growth on YoY and MoM basis was reported for Jeep Compass (266 percent), VW Tiguan (31 percent) and Citroen C5 Aircross (10 units).