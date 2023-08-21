Top 10 Mid Size SUVs July 2023 – XUV700, Hector, Harrier, Safari, Hycross, Invicto

Mid-size SUV sales improved YoY and MoM with Mahindra Scorpio and XUV700 leading the segment

Rising fuel prices are what has turned the tide in favor of more fuel efficient vehicles in Indian markets. More emphasis is being shown towards smaller SUVs while larger and more expensive models have seen slower growth. Again, it is in rural markets that the mid-size and compact SUVs have seen greater demand where they are more suited to take on challenging road conditions.

Mid-size SUV Sales July 2023

In our earlier report we discussed compact SUV sales and sub 4m SUV sales for July 2023. We now detail sales in the mid-size SUV segment which has also grown significantly both on YoY and MoM basis.

Mid-size SUV sales in July 2023 stood at 30,105 units, up 43.36 percent over 21,000 units sold in July 2022. This related to a 9,105 unit volume growth. It was also a MoM growth of 16.12 percent when compared to 25,925 units sold in June 2023 with volume growth of 4,180 units.

It was the Mahindra Scorpio/N that led the segment with 10,520 unit sales in July 2023 and a 34.94 percent market share. This was a 176.62 percent YoY growth over 3,803 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also improved by 21.65 percent from 8,648 units sold in June 2023. The Scorpio/N was the only model on this list to surpass sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

Another mid-size SUV from the Mahindra stables was the XUV700. However, its sales dipped 1.61 percent on YoY basis to 6,176 units in July 2023, down from 6,277 units sold in July 2022. Currently commanding a 20.51 percent market share, its sales grew by 14.56 percent MoM from 5,291 units sold in June 2023. Relatively newcomer Innova HyCross, launched in India in December 2022, has seen 4,634 unit sales in the past month with a 15.39 percent market share. Its MoM sales improved by 41.50 percent from 3,275 units sold in June 2023.

MG Hector and Hector Plus sales stood at 2,130 units in July 2023, up 5.78 percent from 1,988 units sold in July 2022. It was however a MoM decline by 3.09 percent from 2,170 units sold in June 2023. With Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts poised for launch in October 2023, sales of these two models dipped YoY. There were 2,092 units of the Harrier and 1,687 units of Safari sold in July 2023. MoM sales however, improved when compared to 2,040 units of Harrier and 1,663 units of Safari sold in June 2023.

Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Invicto, Jeep Compass

Lower down the sales list was Hyundai Alcazar, sales of which fell by 50.03 percent YoY. There were 1,443 units sold last month, down from 2,888 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also fell by 31.90 percent when compared to 2,119 units sold in June 2023.

There was also the Maruti Invicto (757 units), Jeep Compass (277 units) and Hyundai Tucson (239 units) on the list of midsize SUVs sold in July 2023. VW Tiguan had 169 unit sales in July 2023 relating to a YoY and MoM growth of 36.29 percent and 27.07 percent respectively. Citroen C5 Aircross sales were at just 8 units relating to a 68 percent YoY and 33.33 percent MoM de-growth.