Top 10 Mid Size SUVs June 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, Hector, Safari, Harrier

Mahindra continues to dominate this segment with Scorpio / N and XUV700 – With over 76% market share in June 2024

After taking a look at the sub 4m SUVs (Brezza, Nexon segment) and the Compact SUVs (Creta, Seltos segment), we now take look at the sales performance of Mid Size SUVs in June 2024. The mid-size SUV segment in June 2024 witnessed significant shifts, with Mahindra emerging as the dominant player.

Mid Size SUV Sales June 2024 vs June 2023 – YoY Comparison

Leading the pack, the Mahindra Scorpio/N saw a remarkable year-on-year growth of 42.31%, selling 12,307 units compared to 8,648 units in June 2023, securing a substantial market share of 51.31%. The Mahindra XUV700 followed, registering a 9.96% increase in sales with 5,928 units, up from 5,391 units last year, capturing 24.71% of the market.

On the other hand, MG Hector/Plus experienced a decline, with sales dropping by 21.06% to 1,713 units from 2,170 units. Similarly, Tata’s offerings, the Safari and Harrier, saw their sales figures fall by 16.18% and 33.97%, respectively. The Hyundai Alcazar faced a steep drop of 58.38%, selling 882 units compared to 2,119 units in the previous year.

The Jeep Compass showed a slight improvement with a 2.37% increase in sales, reaching 216 units. Hyundai Tucson’s sales dipped significantly by 56.65%, while Volkswagen Tiguan experienced a 36.09% decline. The Citroen C5 Aircross did not sell any units in June 2024, marking a 100% drop from the previous year’s 12 units. Overall, the segment’s total sales increased by 5.90%, with 23,986 units sold in June 2024 compared to 22,650 units in June 2023.

Mid Size SUV Sales June 2024 vs May 2024 – MoM Comparison

Month on month, this segment has reported a decline. Despite a slight overall decline from May 2024, Mahindra remains the dominant player in the market. Mahindra Scorpio/N, although experiencing a month-on-month decrease of 10.28%, continues to lead the segment with 12,307 units sold in June, down from 13,717 units in May. This decrease, amounting to 1,410 units, still positions Scorpio/N at a commanding market share of 54.00% in May, slightly adjusted to 51.31% in June.

The Mahindra XUV700 showed robust month-on-month growth, increasing by 18.37%, with 5,928 units sold in June compared to 5,008 units in May. This increase of 920 units highlights the XUV700’s growing popularity and its substantial market share of 19.72% in May, which rose to 24.71% in June.

In contrast, MG Hector/Plus saw a slight decline of 10.13%, selling 1,713 units in June compared to 1,906 units in May. Tata Safari and Tata Harrier also faced notable decreases, with the Safari dropping by 16.07% and the Harrier by 17.11%, recording sales of 1,394 and 1,347 units, respectively.

Hyundai Alcazar sales fell by 6.57%, from 944 units in May to 882 units in June. Similarly, the Jeep Compass experienced a significant drop of 19.70%, selling 216 units in June, down from 269 units in May. Hyundai Tucson sales decreased by 32.14%, with 114 units sold in June compared to 168 in May. Volkswagen Tiguan also faced a decline of 16.67%, with 85 units sold in June, down from 102 units in May. Citroen C5 Aircross did not report any sales for both months.