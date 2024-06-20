Top 10 Mid Size SUVs May 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, Hector, Safari, Harrier, Alcazar

Mahindra’s two mid-size SUVs Scorpio/N and XUV700 continue to be hot favourites in this segment, heading the list with a 73% market share

After taking a look at the sub 4m SUV sales and compact SUV sales in May 2024, we now assess sales in the mid-size SUV segment. Mid-size SUVs, in the 4.4m to 4.7m segment continue to garner some attention from buyers in India even as the segment has seen most models report both YoY and MoM decline in sales.

Mid Size SUV Sales May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Sales of mid-size SUVs improved by 2.60% YoY to 25,400 units in May 2024. This was against 24,757 units sold in May 2022. This list was commanded by two models from Mahindra that have been consistent best-sellers.

Scorpio/N and XUV700 currently command a 73% market share with the Scorpio/N seeing an outstanding 47.21% YoY growth in sales with 13,717 units sold last month. This was over 9,318 units sold in May 2023 relating to a 4,399 unit volume growth and a 54% market share. It was the only model on this list to surpass sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

Mahindra saw its XUV700 report a 4.52% decline in sales last month to 5,008 units when compared to 5,245 units sold in May 2023. In May 2023, the company also introduced the new Blaze Edition of the XUV700. It is being presented in limited numbers and based on top-spec AX7L trim.

YoY sales declined by 31.93% for the MG Hector/Plus in May 2024 with just 1,906 units sold. This was an 894 unit volume decline from 2,800 units sold in May 2023. The Hector and its Plus trim have both received a price hike earlier this month. Tata Safari and Harrier were at Nos 4 and 5 on this list of best-selling mid-size SUVs in May 2024 even as both saw a significant YoY decline in sales. Safari (1,661 units) sales dipped by 6.48% while Harrier (1,625 units) sales were down 29.44% YoY.

There was a massive fall in sales for the Hyundai Alcazar, which fell by 61.36% to 944 units from 2,443 units sold in May 2023. The Alcazar facelift is in the making and recently spotted showing off some heavy exterior updates. Jeep Compass sales were also in the red by 14.87% to 269 units while Hyundai Tucson (168 units) and VW Tiguan (102 units) also suffered double digit de-growth.

Mid-Size SUVs MoM Sales Growth May 2024

MoM sales of models in the mid-size SUV segment fell by 9.37% with every model on this list except for the Hector /Plus seeing some positive results. The Mahindra Scorpio and XUV700 suffered a 7.36% and 18.36% MoM decline in sales. It was a 5.13% MoM growth for the MG Hector/Plus over 1,813 units sold in April 2024 relating to a 93 unit volume growth.

Tata Safari and Harrier sales declined by 3.21% and 6.93% respectively while Hyundai Alcazar has seen sales dip 22.56% from 1,219 units sold in April 2024 to just 944 units in the past month. Jeep Compass has also seen lower MoM sales by 4.61% while Hyundai Tucson sales fell 16.42% and VW Tiguan sales were down by 5.56%. There were 0 sales of the Citroen C5 Aircross in the past month even as there had been 1 unit sold in April 2024.