Top 10 Motorcycle Sales April 2024 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Raider, Classic 350

Every model in this list has posted significantly higher YoY growth except the Bajaj Platina which ended in the red

Strong performance was seen across the motorcycle segment in Indian markets in April 2024. Total sales stood at 9,27,355 units, a 33.45% YoY growth from 6,94,919 units sold in April 2023. This related to an outstanding volume growth of 2,32,436 units.

Hero Splendor Tops Sales Charts with 3.20 Lakh Unit Sales

Hero Splendor continued to hold on to its No. 1 position on this top 10 list of motorcycles sold in April 2024 with 3,20,959 unit sales. This was a 21.01% YoY growth from 2,65,225 units sold in April 2023 with the Splendor commanding a lion’s share of 34.61% share on this list. It was also the best selling motorcycle in FY2024 beating Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar by huge numbers.

Bajaj Auto posted robust sales for the Pulsar range. Featuring at No. 2 on this list, sales of Bajaj Pulsar range stood at 1,44,809 units sold last month, a 25.52% YoY increase over 1,15,371 units sold in April 2023. Bajaj recently expanded the Pulsar range with the new RS400. It is the fastest Pulsar which will command a top speed of 154 km/h.

A two fold increase in sales was recorded for the Honda Shine. Sales improved by 59.93 % to 1,42,751 units in the past month from 89,261 units sold in April 2023. These were the only three models on this top 10 motorcycle sales list to garner well over 1 lakh unit sales in the past month.

Sub-1 lakh unit Sales

Lower down the sales list was the Hero MotoCorp with the HF Deluxe, another popular model among the 100cc bikes in India. It has seen sales of 97,048 units sold last month which was a 23.31% YoY growth from 78,700 units sold in April 2023.

TVS Raider (51,098 units) and TVS Apache (45,520 units) followed in quick succession, both posting a 62.26% and 19.32% YoY growth in sales respectively. This was the highest monthly sales registered by Raider. TVS Motor Company has recently introduced the Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition, pricing of which starts from Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The two wheeler maker has also expanded its global sales to include Italian markets for its range of ICE and electric scooters.

Sales of the Bajaj Platina dipped 4.90% YoY to 44,054 units in April 2024, down from 46,322 units sold in April 2023. It was followed by the RE Classic 350, sales of which grew by 10.06% to 29,476 units on a YoY basis while Honda Unicorn amassed 25,889 unit sales last month. Hero Passion has seen outstanding demand in April 2024 with sales improving by a massive 611.35% YoY to 25,751 units from 3,620 units sold in April 2023.