Top 10 Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Classic 350, Raider

Hero Splendor continued its reign at the top of sales charts followed by Honda Shine

From opening the calendar year 2025 on a promising note, motorcycle sales in Feb 2025 declined severely. Sales of the top 10 models on this list stood at 6,86,633 units, thereby suffering an 11.78% YoY de-growth while MoM sales also fell by 9.60%. There had been 7,78,305 units sold in Feb 2024 while in Jan 2025 sales had grown to 7,59,508 units.

Hero Splendor maintains massive lead

At a No.1 spot as always was Hero Splendor. Sales stood at 2,07,763 units, down 25.25% from 2,77,939 units sold in Feb 2024. This related to a 70,176 unit volume decline. Splendor held a 30.26% share. This mileage friendly and one of the best choice for commuters also suffered a MoM de-growth of 19.92% when compared to 2,59,431 unit sales of Jan 2025.

Next on the list was the Shine with 1,54,561 unit sales last month. It received increased demand with an 8.26% YoY growth from 1,42,763 units sold in Feb 2024. However, MoM sales declined by 8.16% over 1,68,290 units of Jan 2025.

HF Deluxe saw its YoY sales decline by 7.30% to 70,581 units from 76,138 units while MoM sales grew by 13.43% over 62,223 unit sales of Jan 2025. This caused an improvement in market share to 10.28% from 8.19% held previously.

Apache, Classic, Unicorn – YoY and MoM Growth

Experiencing both a YoY and MoM de-growth was Bajaj Pulsar. Sales fell by double digits of 21.90% YoY and 15.54% MoM to 87,902 units. It was followed by the Apache with 37,954 unit sales. Apache witnessed a 9.72% YoY growth from 34,593 unit sales of Feb 2024. It also saw its MoM sales improve by 9.98% over 34,511 unit sales in the previous month.

Like TVS Apache, RE Classic and Unicorn too showed off strong demand. Sales of RE Classic grew to 30,641 units, an 8.23% YoY and 0.19% MoM growth. Unicorn sales too advanced to 28,932 units in the past month which was a 35.88% YoY and 9.14% MoM growth. There had been 28,132 units of Raider sold last month, a drastic de-growth of 33.12% from 42,063 unit sales of Feb 2024. MoM sales improved by 2.74% MoM to command a 4.10% market share.

Lower down the list was the Bajaj Platina which also suffered lower sales at 20,923 units which was a YoY decline of 27.14%. This was when compared to 28,718 unit sales of Feb 2024. MoM sales as well were down by 23.46%.

A YoY and MoM growth was reported for RE Bullet 350. Sales went up by 38.01% to 19,244 units last month from 13,944 units sold in the same month last year. It also showed off very marginal MoM growth by 0.42% from 19,163 unit sales of Jan 2025.