Top 10 Motorcycle Sales July 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, CB Shine

Of the 10 motorcycles in the list, only 4 posted an increase in sales – Remaining 6 registered decline in sales

Hero MotoCorp commanded the list with 4 of its models on the list of top 10 motorcycle in July 2021. Hero Splendor was in a No.1 position and the only bike in the company lineup on this list to post positive sales.

Splendor maintains No 1

Sales of Splendor stood at 2,50,794 units, up 17.52 percent over 2,13,413 units sold in July 2020. The Splendor held a 35.38 percent share in the past month. Hero Splendor is also the most affordable bike not only in the company portfolio but in the country and is priced at Rs 63,000.

At No.2 spot was Honda CB Shine with 1,16,128 units sold in July 2021. This was a growth of 30.53 percent over 88,969 units sold in the same month of the previous year. CB Shine currently commands a 16.38 percent share. Honda also had the Unicorn at No. 7 with 5.53 percent YoY growth to 21,73 units, up from 20,213 units sold in July 2020.

Hero MotoCorp also had HF Deluxe at No. 3 on this list with sales dipping 31.04 percent YoY. July 2020 had seen sales to the extent of 1,54,142 units which dipped to 1,06,304 units in the last month. Lower down the list was Hero Glamour and Passion at Nos. 9 and 10 respectively. Both suffered de-growth at 59.77 percent to 20,606 units sold in July 2021 and down 58.73 percent to 18,316 units respectively.

Bajaj Pulsar, Platina and CT100

Bajaj Auto Limited had three of its model, Bajaj Pulsar, Platina and CT100 on this list at Nos.4, 5 and 6. Negative sales growth was noted for the Pulsar and CT 100 down 11.84 percent and 17.21 percent respectively to 65,094 units and 27,962 units sold in July 2021 down from 73,836 units and 33,774 units sold in July 2020 respectively.

Bajaj Platina at No. 5 showed better sales up 55.56 percent YoY to 54,606 units in July 2021, up from 35,103 units sold in July 2020. The Bajaj Platina 110 was updated for 2021 with new colour options. Platina 110 Drum variant is now available with Ebony Black – Blue, Ebony Black – Red, and Cocktail Wine Red – Orange. The Disc variant gets colour choices of Charcoal Black, Volcanic Matte Red, and Satin Beach Blue.

TVS Motor entered the fray with the Apache at No.7, even as sales suffered de-growth of 19.12 percent to 27,228 units in the past month, down from 33,664 units sold in July 2020. Earlier this month, the company had hiked prices of TVS Apache range by upto Rs 5,000, but brought in no feature updates to justify this price increase.

No Top 10 Motorcycles Jul-21 Jul-20 % 1 Hero Splendor 2,50,794 2,13,413 17.52 2 Honda CB Shine 1,16,128 88,969 30.53 3 Hero HF Deluxe 1,06,304 1,54,142 -31.04 4 Bajaj Pulsar 65,094 73,836 -11.84 5 Bajaj Platina 54,606 35,103 55.56 6 Bajaj CT100 27,962 33,774 -17.21 7 TVS Apache 27,228 33,664 -19.12 8 Honda Unicorn 21,735 20,213 7.53 9 Hero Glamour 20,606 51,225 -59.77 10 Hero Passion 18,316 44,377 -58.73 – Total 7,08,773 7,48,716 -5.33

This is the second time this year that the company has increased prices across range, the first being in January 2021. However, despite this price hike, TVS Apache motorcycles continue to be competitively priced as against its rivals.

On the last 3 spots were Unicorn, Glamour and Passion. Of the three, only Unicorn managed to post an increase in sales. Total motorcycles sales in top 10 list stood at 7.08 lakh which is a declined of 5.33% over Jul 2020 numbers.