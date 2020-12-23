Top 10 Motorcycle Sales Nov 2020 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

Top 10 motorcycle wholesales gained by over a lakh units in November 2020

Top 10 motorcycles’ report cumulative sales of 8,72,374 units in November 2020. At 13.06 percent, sales grew from 7,71,582 units. Volume gain is at a commendable 1,00,792 units. For such a stellar outcome, most entries in the top 10 list, reported sales growth.

While sales recovery for FY21 is a difficult proposition but a sales spurt through the recently concluded festive season did add fervour. As FY21 started on a standstill, sales improvement in October and November will aid most two-wheeler manufacturers to post a positive outcome for the current quarter.

Deferred purchase decision have been steadily fulfilled in recent weeks. There’s also the notion that safety in personal mobility has prompted potential buyers to acquire a two-wheeler. Living under strict Covid-19 pandemic guidelines means readjusting in accordance with curfews and limitations while maintain adequate physical distancing.

Big volume motorcycles

While December sales will depend in part on crowds that can be drawn in through end of year sales, October and November sales was high on festivity. In November alone, 2,48,398 units of Hero Splendor were sold. Sales grew at 11.25 percent, up from 2,23,289 units at volume gain of 25,109 units. Splendor accounts for 28.47 percent share in the top order.

Second spot too goes to Hero MotoCorp. HF Deluxe sales is reported at 1,79,426 units, up 13.17 percent. Sales grew from 1,58,544 units, up by about 21k units. market share in the top order is calculated at 20.57 percent. Of course, Hero’s motorcycle dominance doesn’t end there.

Bajaj Pulsar series is third on the list at just over lakh units sold. Sales is reported at 1,04,904 units. At 53.66 percent sales growth, volume gain stopped at 36,636 units, up from 68,268 units. Market share stood at 12.03 percent. Honda CB Shine sales is up at 94,413 units. Sales grew 25.64 percent, up from 75,144 units. Volume improvement stood at 19,269 units to acquire 10 percent share in the top order.

No Top 10 Motorcycles Nov-20 Nov-19 1 Hero Splendor (+11%) 2,48,398 2,23,289 2 Hero HF Deluxe (+13%) 1,79,426 1,58,544 3 Bajaj Pulsar (+54%) 1,04,904 68,268 4 Honda CB Shine (+26%) 94,413 75,144 5 Hero Passion (+36%) 53,768 39,525 6 Bajaj Platina (-22%) 41,572 53,015 7 TVS Apache (+40%) 41,557 29,668 8 Hero Glamour (-8%) 39,899 43,370 9 Classic 350 (+10%) 39,391 35,951 10 Bajaj CT100 (-35%) 29,046 44,808 – Total (+13%) 8,72,374 7,71,582

Still under the 50k units sales mark

Hero Passion sales growth is commendable at 36.04 percent. This is on a low base of 39,525 units. Sales grew to 53,768 units at volume gain of 14,243 units. Bajaj Platina sales fell by 21.58 percent. Sales declined to 41,572 units, down from 53,015 units. Volumes fell by 11,443 units.

TVS Apache series sales grew by 40 percent. Cumulative Apache series sales grew to 41,557 units, up from 29,668 units. Volume growth is reported at 11,889 units. Apache range claimed 4.76 percent share in the top order.

Another Hero product in the top order is Glamour. The manufacturer sold 39,899 units last month at 8 percent sales decline. sales fell from 43,370 units at volume loss of 3,471 units. Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets in the list with 39,391 units sold. Sales grew by 9.57 percent, up from 35,951 units. Volume grew by 3,440 units. Bajaj CT 100 manages to stay on the list having taken quite a beating. sales fell to 29,046 units, down from 44,808 units. Sales decline is reported at 35.18 percent at volume loss of 15,762 units.