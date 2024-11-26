Top 10 Motorcycle Sales Oct 2024 – Splendor, Pulsar, Raider, Xtreme, Classic, Unicorn

It was Hero Splendor and Honda Shine that commanded this list along with the Hero HF Deluxe each of which have posted improved YoY and MoM sales

Following our earlier reports on top 10 two wheeler sales and best-selling scooters in Oct 2024, we now assess the highest selling motorcycles in the same month. The festive season brought in improved sales across the two wheeler segment. Now, year-end purchases and hefty discounts could further spur up demand.

Top 10 Motorcycle Sales Oct 2024 – Hero Splendor at No. 1

Motorcycle sales in Oct 2024 improved to 10,96,816 units, up 13.85% from 9,63,419 units sold in Oct 2023. This was a volume increase of 1,33,397 units. MoM sales also ended positively with a 4.72% improvement over 10,47,356 units sold in Sep 2024. Hero Splendor was the highest selling motorcycle last month with 3,91,612 unit sales to command a 35.70% market share. This was a 25.91% YoY growth over 3,11,031 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also showed off a 4.18% growth when compared to 3,75,886 units sold in Sep 2024.

Honda Shine has also long been a hot favorite in the motorcycle segment. Its sales stood at 1,96,288 units in the past month, a 19.99% YoY and 7.95% MoM increase to command a 17.90% market share. There had been 1,63,587 units and 1,81,835 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively.

Hero HF Deluxe, a popular commuter motorcycle, regaled both for its fuel efficiency and affordability, featured at No. 3 on this list. Sales stood at 1,24,343 units, a 5.63% YoY growth from 1,17,719 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also showed strong performance with a 9.24% rise over 1,13,827 units sold in Sep 2024.

Bajaj Pulsar and Platina Sales Decline

Two highly popular models from the Bajaj Auto stables, Pulsar and Platina featured next on this list. However, the Pulsar has witnessed falling sales which fell to 1,11,834 units in Oct 2024. This was a 30.78% YoY and 19.65% MoM de-growth. There had been 1,61,572 units and 1,39,182 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively. Platina sales also fell by 17.24% YoY to 61,689 units over 74,539 units sold in Oct 2023. It however, received increased demand on a MoM basis by 23.94% from 49,774 units sold in Sep 2024. Platina currently holds a 5.62% market share.

TVS Raider at No. 6 saw 51,153 unit sales last month, a 7.73% YoY growth from 47,483 units sold in Oct 2023 while MoM sales were up 18.21% from 43,274 units sold in Sep 2024. In October 2024, the company also introduced the TVS Raider 125 iGO variant enhancing the company presence in the premium 125cc bike segment.

Also from TVS stables was the Apache with 50,097 unit sales last month, a 27.84% YoY and 20.31% MoM growth. There had been 39,187 units and 41,640 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively. The Apache currently occupies a 4.57% market share.

Hero Xtreme 125R amassed sales of 39,735 units in the past month which related to a 5.90% MoM growth from 37,520 units sold in Sep 2024. It was followed by the Royal Enfield Classic 350 with 38,297 unit sales and a 20.60% YoY and 15.82% MoM growth. Honda Unicorn also posted improved sales last month at 31,768 units which was a massive 93.66% YoY growth over 16,404 units sold in the same month last year while MoM sales grew marginally by 1.32% over 31,353 units sold in Sep 2024.